I'm a Senior Research Fellow in Biogeochemistry in School of Civil Engineering and Surveying at the University of Portsmouth. I'm an expert in pollution. The primary purpose of my research is to define the sources and fates of pollutants in the environment and develop interventions to prevent or mitigate their impact. I investigate many types of pollution including nutrients, metals, combustion products (from coal, wood, petrol and oil), plastic and organic pollutants. I work in collaboration with industry partners to work out how to remove pollution from the environment using interventions and new technologies. I’ve worked with a number of companies in the water sector including THA Aquatic, WPL and Southern Water. I'm interested in developing a circular economy and exploring ways to transform waste into a useful resource. For example, I worked with Gallagher Aggregates Ltd looking at air pollution control residue (the leftover ash when we incinerate waste for energy). This toxic residue is typically sent to landfill but the company now combine it with quarry waste to make a safe aggregate, which they plan to supply the building trade. I’m also involved with research into the health impacts of pollution. I’m working with the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, investigating the presence of microplastics in the lungs of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma patients. I recently made a successful proposal to the University of Portsmouth to purchase a micro-raman – a specialist microscope that can reveal tiny pieces of plastic below 1 micrometre in size and determine their polymer type. This significant investment will enhance our research as we’ll be able to identify microplastics in the air and potentially those with the ability to enter the bloodstream. Only a handful of UK universities have this specialist equipment. I peer review academic papers for a number of scientific journals including Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science and Environmental Science and Pollution Research. I'm also on the EU Reviewers Panel for Marie Curie research fellowships. You can find my profile here: https://www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/our-staff/fay-couceiro