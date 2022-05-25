Filippo Menczer, Ph.D.

Filippo Menczer, Ph.D.

Indiana University

Director, Observatory on Social Media; Distinguished Professor

Expertise: data science and analyticscomputational social scienceSocial ComputingSocial Mediaonline misinformationonline networks

Filippo Menczer is a Luddy Distinguished Professor of informatics and computer science in the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering at Indiana University Bloomington. He directs the Observatory on Social Media and serves on the senior leadership team of the IU Network Science Institute. He is a fellow of the Institute for Science Interchange Foundation in Turin, a senior research fellow of The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, and an Association for Computing Machinery fellow. His work has been covered in many news sources, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, NPR, CNN, BBC, and Nature and Science.

