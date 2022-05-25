Filippo Menczer is a Luddy Distinguished Professor of informatics and computer science in the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering at Indiana University Bloomington. He directs the Observatory on Social Media and serves on the senior leadership team of the IU Network Science Institute. He is a fellow of the Institute for Science Interchange Foundation in Turin, a senior research fellow of The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, and an Association for Computing Machinery fellow. His work has been covered in many news sources, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, NPR, CNN, BBC, and Nature and Science.
Title
Cited By
Year
The science of fake news
2864
2018
Political polarization on Twitter.
1946
2011
The rise of social bots
1881
2016
Social phishing
1533
2007
The spread of low-credibility content by social bots
1134
2018
Online human-bot interactions: Detection, estimation, and characterization
982
2017
Botornot: A system to evaluate social bots
803
2016
Detecting and Tracking Political Abuse in Social Media.
758
2011
Predicting the political alignment of twitter users
688
2011
Competition among memes in a world with limited attention
666
2012
Virality prediction and community structure in social networks
632
2013
Truthy: mapping the spread of astroturf in microblog streams
622
2011
Computational Fact Checking from Knowledge Networks
456
2015
Friendship prediction and homophily in social media
454
2012
Topical web crawlers: Evaluating adaptive algorithms
447
2004
The DARPA Twitter Bot Challenge
424
2016
Feature selection in unsupervised learning via evolutionary search
404
2000
Evaluating similarity measures for emergent semantics of social tagging
387
2009
Hoaxy: A platform for tracking online misinformation
371
2016
Evaluating topic-driven Web crawlers
343
2001