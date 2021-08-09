Professor Gabriel Filippelli is a biogeochemist, focusing on the flow and cycling of elements and chemicals in the environment. This includes his work on pollutant distribution and exposure to human populations, and ways to engage communities to reduce their own exposures. He is also executive director of the Environmental Resilience Institute, funded through IU's Prepared for Environmental Change Grand Challenge initiative. He also directs the Center for Urban Health and is the editor-in-chief of GeoHealth. He has well over 100 publications, ranging from technical scientific reports to essays for broader audiences. He is funded by multiple private and federal agencies and frequently speaks on topics including climate change and children's health.