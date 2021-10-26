Harold Lovell, PhD, MSc

Harold Lovell, PhD, MSc

University of Portsmouth

Senior Lecturer in School of the Environment Geography and Geosciences

Expertise: EnvironmentGeoscienceSustainability

I am a glaciologist with research and teaching interests in GIS and remote sensing, climate and environmental change, and glaciers and glacial environments.

I studied for an undergraduate degree at the University of Plymouth from 2005-2008 before completing an MSc (by research) at Durham University in 2010, during which I investigated former glacier dynamics in southernmost Patagonia. During my PhD research from 2010-2014 I was based at Queen Mary University of London and the University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS, Norway). This work focused on the landscapes produced by active surging glaciers on the High-Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

I joined the University of Portsmouth as a lecturer in GIS and Remote Sensing in February 2014. I was promoted to Senior Lecturer in December 2015.

You can find my profile here: https://www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/our-staff/harold-lovell

Title

Cited By

Year

A review of topographic controls on moraine distribution

92

2014

Glacial geomorphological mapping: A review of approaches and frameworks for best practice

89

2018

The evolution of a submarine landform record following recent and multiple surges of Tunabreen glacier, Svalbard

89

2015

Clast shape analysis and clast transport paths in glacial environments: a critical review of methods and the role of lithology

89

2013

The evolution of the Patagonian Ice Sheet from 35 ka to the present day (PATICE)

54

2020

A glacial geomorphological map of the southernmost ice lobes of Patagonia: the Bahía Inútil–San Sebastián, Magellan, Otway, Skyring and Río Gallegos lobes

54

2014

Dynamics of former ice lobes of the southernmost Patagonian Ice Sheet based on a glacial landsystems approach

37

2017

Former dynamic behaviour of a cold-based valley glacier on Svalbard revealed by basal ice and structural glaciology investigations

30

2015

Manual mapping of drumlins in synthetic landscapes to assess operator effectiveness

30

2014

Debris entrainment and landform genesis during tidewater glacier surges

29

2015

A glacial geomorphological map of the Seno Skyring-Seno Otway-Strait of Magellan region, southernmost Patagonia

25

2011

Evidence for rapid ice flow and proglacial lake evolution around the central Strait of Magellan region, southernmost Patagonia

24

2012

Glacitectonic composite ridge systems and surge-type glaciers: an updated correlation based on Svalbard, Norway

20

2017

Magnetic fabrics in the basal ice of a surge‐type glacier

19

2013

Dendritic Subglacial Drainage Systems in Cold Glaciers Formed by Cut‐and‐Closure Processes

16

2014

Multiple Late Holocene surges of a High-Arctic tidewater glacier system in Svalbard

13

2018

Using ArcticDEM to analyse the dimensions and dynamics of debris-covered glaciers in Kamchatka, Russia

13

2018

Evolution of the Norwegian plateau icefield Hardangerjøkulen since the ‘Little Ice Age’

9

2019

Sub‐annual moraine formation at an active temperate Icelandic glacier

8

2020

The glacial landsystem of a tropical glacier: Charquini Sur, Bolivian Andes

7

2018

