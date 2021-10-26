I am a glaciologist with research and teaching interests in GIS and remote sensing, climate and environmental change, and glaciers and glacial environments. I studied for an undergraduate degree at the University of Plymouth from 2005-2008 before completing an MSc (by research) at Durham University in 2010, during which I investigated former glacier dynamics in southernmost Patagonia. During my PhD research from 2010-2014 I was based at Queen Mary University of London and the University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS, Norway). This work focused on the landscapes produced by active surging glaciers on the High-Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. I joined the University of Portsmouth as a lecturer in GIS and Remote Sensing in February 2014. I was promoted to Senior Lecturer in December 2015. You can find my profile here: https://www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/our-staff/harold-lovell