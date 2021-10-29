Heather Rumble

University of Portsmouth

Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Urban Development

Expertise: Ecologygreen infrastructureUrban GreenspacesUrban Ecosystems

I am an urban ecologist, specialising in green infrastructure and urban greenspaces. I completed a BSc in Zoology from Royal Holloway, University of London, in 2005, followed by a year working in the water industry. In 2009 I went on to do a PhD at Royal Holloway, studying the soil ecology of green roofs. The aim of this study was to assess the contribution green roofs make to urban soil biodiversity and to find ways to improve the sustainability of green roofs by manipulating this soil community. I completed my PhD in 2013 and went on to a post at Forest Research, investigating the ecosystem services provided by urban trees.

I joined the University of Portsmouth in September 2014 as a lecturer in Sustainable Urban Development.

My research interests lie in the sustainability of green infrastructure, from ensuring the ecological systems that underpin green roof functioning are healthy, up to investigating the barriers to their uptake in industry. I am also interested in how green infrastructure can form ecological networks throughout urban areas and improve the quality of life for residents and wildlife.

Greenspaces as an integral part of the urban ecosystem, with humans as the primary organism living within this habitat, is another of my key research themes. Knowledge about the benefits of greenspace to human health and wellbeing is growing fast, yet greenspaces are becoming undervalued as urban populations soar. Thus, another research interest of mine is how to assess the benefits of urban greenspaces in a holistic way, including elements of physical and social research, to emphasise the positive impact of greenspaces in urban ecosystems.

Title

Cited By

Year

Soil microarthropod community dynamics in extensive green roofs

71

2013

Understanding and applying ecological principles in cities

40

2019

Positive plant–soil feedbacks of the invasive Impatiens glandulifera and their effects on above‐ground microbial communities

35

2016

Green roof soil organisms: Anthropogenic assemblages or natural communities?

20

2018

Microbial inoculants as a soil remediation tool for extensive green roofs

20

2017

Valuing urban trees in Glasgow: assessing the ecosystem services of Glasgow's urban forest: a technical report

10

2015

A global horizon scan of the future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on urban ecosystems

9

2021

Valuing Wrexham's urban forest: assessing the ecosystem services of Wrexham's urban trees: a technical report

6

2015

Elements of Rooftop Agriculture Design

5

2017

A comparison of urban tree populations in four UK towns and cities

5

2015

“I like to get my hands stuck in the soil”: A pilot study in the acceptance of soil-less methods of cultivation in community gardens

4

2020

Valuing urban trees in Glasgow

4

2015

Valuing Wrexham’s Urban Forest

4

2014

Quantifying the soil community on green roofs

4

2013

Biodiversity of flora and fauna

3

2017

Hydroponics and community gardens: insights on the interaction between urban farmers and technology

2

2017

Elements of rooftop garden design

1

2017

Less Is More: Soil and Substrate Quality as an Opportunity for Urban Greening and Biodiversity Conservation

0

2021

Stewardship Innovation: The Forgotten Component in Maximising the Value of Urban Nature-Based Solutions

0

2021

Re-naturing Cities: Theories, Strategies and Methodologies

0

2017

