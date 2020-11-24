Hudson Freeze helps doctors and families get often long-awaited answers about their child’s rare disease. His lab focuses on developing tests for congenital disorders of glycosylation, or CDGs, an umbrella term for more than 140 mutations that disrupt sugar linking. First discovered in the 1990s, children with CDG have varying degrees of speech and language difficulty, poor balance, motor control, vision problems, hearing impairments and seizures. Remarkably, children with two specific CDG mutations who receive simple nutritional supplements can have dramatic symptom improvements—sometimes even living relatively normal lives. However, for the remaining 140 mutations, no treatments exist.
“You likely have a loved one, friend, neighbor, colleague or someone else in your life who has a rare disorder,” Freeze said. “Rare Disease Day is an important day to speak out and educate ourselves about this large group of unexpectedly common conditions
"Before this study doctors just knew the physical symptoms of Saul-Wilson, and the name of the disease. This study showed us the gene that is involved and the molecular cause of the condition. Now we know the exact underlying cause of the disorder."
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Essentials of Glycobiology [internet]
|
4661
|
2015
|
Biological roles of glycans
|
1059
|
2017
|
Thermus aquaticus gen. n. and sp. n., a nonsporulating extreme thermophile
|
905
|
1969
|
Lysosomal protease pathways to apoptosis cleavage of Bid, not pro-caspases, is the most likely route
|
808
|
2001
|
Proinflammatory S100 proteins regulate the accumulation of myeloid-derived suppressor cells
|
656
|
2008
|
Genetic defects in the human glycome
|
510
|
2006
|
Symbol nomenclature for graphical representations of glycans
|
496
|
2015
|
Carbohydrate-deficient glycoprotein syndrome type Ib. Phosphomannose isomerase deficiency and mannose therapy.
|
427
|
1998
|
Glycosylation changes in cancer
|
358
|
2009
|
Sialic acids
|
332
|
2009
|
RAGE, carboxylated glycans and S100A8/A9 play essential roles in colitis-associated carcinogenesis
|
316
|
2008
|
Mutation of the COG complex subunit gene COG7 causes a lethal congenital disorder
|
296
|
2004
|
Endogenous damage-associated molecular pattern molecules at the crossroads of inflammation and cancer
|
291
|
2009
|
Altered glycan structures: the molecular basis of congenital disorders of glycosylation
|
277
|
2005
|
Correction of leukocyte adhesion deficiency type II with oral fucose
|
258
|
1999
|
SRD5A3 is required for converting polyprenol to dolichol and is mutated in a congenital glycosylation disorder
|
241
|
2010
|
Symbol nomenclature for glycan representation
|
217
|
2009
|
Alpha-mannosidase-II deficiency results in dyserythropoiesis and unveils an alternate pathway in oligosaccharide biosynthesis
|
215
|
1997
|
GLUT14, a duplicon of GLUT3, is specifically expressed in testis as alternative splice forms
|
211
|
2002
|
Solving glycosylation disorders: fundamental approaches reveal complicated pathways
|
199
|
2014
Two Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute scientists have been honored as 2020 Fellows by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Eva Engvall, Ph.D., professor emerita; and Hudson Freeze, Ph.D., professor and director of the Human Genetics Program, were named Fellows in a vote by the AAAS Council.
24-Nov-2020 12:00:32 PM EST