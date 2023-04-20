An international leader in the clinical care of patients with breast cancer, Dr. Krop joined Yale from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where he was the Associate Chief of the Division of Breast Oncology and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Nationally, he serves as Chief Scientific Officer for the Translational Breast Cancer Research Consortium and the Co-Vice Chair for Correlative Science for the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology. His research efforts have advanced the field through clinical trials that define the next generation of therapies for patients. Dr. Krop serves as a member of the NCI Breast Cancer Steering Committee and the Data Monitoring Committee for ECOG/ACRIN. He also serves on the Data and Safety Monitoring Boards for multiple phase III trials. Education & Training: PhD-Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology MD-The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Medicine