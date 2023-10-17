Newswise — Yale Cancer Center researchers at Yale School of Medicine will present new cancer research at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Madrid, Spain, October 20 to 24. The annual meeting brings together clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates from all over the world. At ESMO 2023, oncologists will discuss new data and report updates on ongoing studies. The conference also hosts educational sessions and networking opportunities. With more than 30,000 members representing oncology professionals from 168 countries, ESMO is the leading international professional organization for medical oncologists. Yale Cancer Center research highlights at ESMO 2023 include:
Saturday, Oct 21
A Pooled Analysis of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (T-DXd) in Patients (pts) with HER2 Positive (HER2+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) With Brain Metastases (BMs) from DESTINY -Breast (DB) -01, -02, and -03
Presenter: Ian Krop, MD, PhD
Sunday, Oct 22
Optimising resectable NSCLC outcomes in patients with actionable mutations
Presenter: Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD
Here’s a full list of Yale Cancer Center presentations at the ESMO Congress 2023.
Relevant Experts
Roy Herbst
Ensign Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Professor of Pharmacology; Deputy Director, Yale Cancer Center; Chief of Medical Oncology, Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital; Assistant Dean for Translational Research, Yale School of Medicine; Director, Center for Thoracic Cancers, Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital; Co-Principal Investigator and Community Outreach Co-Leader, Cancer Disparities Firewall ProjectYale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital
Ian Krop
Professor of Internal Medicine (Medical Oncology); Associate Cancer Center Director, Clinical Research; Director, Clinical Trials Office; Chief Clinical Research Officer, Yale Cancer CenterYale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital