Newswise — Yale Cancer Center researchers at Yale School of Medicine will present new cancer research at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Madrid, Spain, October 20 to 24. The annual meeting brings together clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates from all over the world. At ESMO 2023, oncologists will discuss new data and report updates on ongoing studies. The conference also hosts educational sessions and networking opportunities. With more than 30,000 members representing oncology professionals from 168 countries, ESMO is the leading international professional organization for medical oncologists. Yale Cancer Center research highlights at ESMO 2023 include:

Saturday, Oct 21

A Pooled Analysis of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (T-DXd) in Patients (pts) with HER2 Positive (HER2+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) With Brain Metastases (BMs) from DESTINY -Breast (DB) -01, -02, and -03

Presenter: Ian Krop, MD, PhD

Sunday, Oct 22

Optimising resectable NSCLC outcomes in patients with actionable mutations

Presenter: Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD

Here’s a full list of Yale Cancer Center presentations at the ESMO Congress 2023.