Iuliana Hartescu, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Psychology

Expertise: PsychologyBehavioural medicinesleeping disordersSleep QualityLong-term health effects

Iuliana researches sleep behaviour and public health. Iuliana is working large datasets for patterns of daytime activity, sleep behaviour and long-term health outcomes; and studies which examine the role of sleep duration in metabolic health.

Sleep variability in UK long distance heavy goods vehicle drivers

2023

Interventions to improve sleep quality for mental health inpatients in secure settings: a systematic review & meta-analysis

2022

Sleep disturbance and aggression incidents in secure mental health settings

2022

Altered Core Temperature and Salivary Melatonin in Athletes with a Cervical Spinal Cord Injury

2022

Inpatient sleep quality & wellbeing in a secure psychiatric hospital: inpatient experiences & stakeholder perspectives

2022

Behavioural, medical & environmental interventions to improve sleep quality for mental health inpatients in secure settings: a systematic review & meta-analysis

2022

Sleep quality and adverse incidents in secure mental health settings

2022

Sleep extension and metabolic health in male overweight/obese short sleepers: A randomised controlled trial

5

2022

Sleep duration and sleep efficiency in UK long-distance heavy goods vehicle drivers

8

2022

24 Insomnia prevalence in confined elite athletes

2021

323 Is daytime napping a risk factor for persistent insomnia symptoms?

1

2021

Sleep characteristics of highly trained wheelchair rugby athletes with and without a cervical spinal cord injury during the competitive season

4

2021

Daytime napping behaviour and hyperarousal in athletes

2020

Psychomotor performance decrements following a successful physical activity intervention for insomnia

7

2020

0539 Are Short Sleepers Uncoupled Sleepers?

2020

Sleep quality in athletes and exercisers

2019

P068 Sleep quality in athletes and exercisers

2019

Regular physical activity and insomnia: An international perspective

40

2019

Sleep duration and all-cause mortality: links to physical activity and prefrailty in a 27-year follow up of older adults in the UK

20

2019

Glucose tolerance following a 6-week sleep extension protocol in overweight short sleepers

1

2018

