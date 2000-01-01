Iuliana researches sleep behaviour and public health. Iuliana is working large datasets for patterns of daytime activity, sleep behaviour and long-term health outcomes; and studies which examine the role of sleep duration in metabolic health.
Title
Cited By
Year
Sleep variability in UK long distance heavy goods vehicle drivers
2023
Interventions to improve sleep quality for mental health inpatients in secure settings: a systematic review & meta-analysis
2022
Sleep disturbance and aggression incidents in secure mental health settings
2022
Altered Core Temperature and Salivary Melatonin in Athletes with a Cervical Spinal Cord Injury
2022
Inpatient sleep quality & wellbeing in a secure psychiatric hospital: inpatient experiences & stakeholder perspectives
2022
Behavioural, medical & environmental interventions to improve sleep quality for mental health inpatients in secure settings: a systematic review & meta-analysis
2022
Sleep quality and adverse incidents in secure mental health settings
2022
Sleep extension and metabolic health in male overweight/obese short sleepers: A randomised controlled trial
5
2022
Sleep duration and sleep efficiency in UK long-distance heavy goods vehicle drivers
8
2022
24 Insomnia prevalence in confined elite athletes
2021
323 Is daytime napping a risk factor for persistent insomnia symptoms?
1
2021
Sleep characteristics of highly trained wheelchair rugby athletes with and without a cervical spinal cord injury during the competitive season
4
2021
Daytime napping behaviour and hyperarousal in athletes
2020
Psychomotor performance decrements following a successful physical activity intervention for insomnia
7
2020
0539 Are Short Sleepers Uncoupled Sleepers?
2020
Sleep quality in athletes and exercisers
2019
P068 Sleep quality in athletes and exercisers
2019
Regular physical activity and insomnia: An international perspective
40
2019
Sleep duration and all-cause mortality: links to physical activity and prefrailty in a 27-year follow up of older adults in the UK
20
2019
Glucose tolerance following a 6-week sleep extension protocol in overweight short sleepers
1
2018