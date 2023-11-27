Dr. Dariotis researches and teaches ways to facilitate greater alignment between one’s intentions and behaviors to promote well-being.

More information:

Dariotis investigates biosocial determinants of risk-taking, decision-making, stress responsivity and coping, and prevention and intervention programs (e.g., mindfulness-related). She addresses “wicked” problems through whole person research integrating theoretical and methodological approaches across many disciplines—public health, prevention science, biostatistics, evaluation and implementation sciences, behavioral endocrinology, and developmental psychopathology.

Affiliation:

Dariotis is a professor for the Department of Human Development and Family Studies in the College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is also affiliate faculty in Biomedical and Translational Sciences, Kinesiology and Community Health, Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, Center for Social and Behavioral Science.