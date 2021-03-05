Jim is the Executive Director of the Special Education Law Division, for almost twenty years he was the Ex. Director of the Special Education Law Division for the Peter D. Collisson Prof. Corp. law firm. He was ask to testified before Congress regarding the re-authorization of IDEA. Jim convinced all of the attorneys and legal team to sue the Governor of California, Department of Public Health and Tony Thurmond Superintendent Ca, Dept of Education. For failing to provide Special Education Services in Students IEPs during Covid19 in violation of Federal and State laws. Which has lead to a Settlement with the Ca. Governor, and a 9th Cir. Lawsuit for 800,000 Students with Special needs. This lawsuit could assist 7 million people effected by disabilities across the Country. Jim orchestrated the third largest settlement, in California’s (OAH) Office Of Administrative Hearing’s history. He is one of the top legal minds regarding Special education. He has special knowledge of Autism, Educational Law, Autism services, and works with many of the top Educational Consultants, Psychologists, and Professors from around the country. He is the former National Development Coordinator for TASH. He has advised Congressional members, Governors, U.S. Senators and White House Cabinet members regarding disabilities. Jim’s expertise is in recommending a precise strategy, to attorneys, and Parents of students with disabilities in special education and civil rights disputes with school districts and school district officials, and agencies who fail to comply with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (“IDEA”), and comparable provisions of state law. He is a Keynote speaker. He is dedicated to assisting individuals with disabilities and their parents in securing a “free appropriate public education,” as promised by the IDEA. He also fights for self-determination so that all individuals can obtain a meaningful education that will prepare them to live independently, as productive members of society. Jim’s colleagues, and friends like Dr. Wayne Sailor, and Dr. Lou Brown have taught and worked closely with Jim. His colleagues are comprised of Psychologists, lawyers, parents, paralegals and advocates, most of whom are also parents of individuals with learning or severe disabilities.