James Hendler, PhD

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences

Expertise: Artificial IntelligenceSemantic WebInternetBig DataMachine Learningtechnology policy

James Hendler, the Director of the Institute for Data Exploration and Applications (IDEA) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is an expert in artificial intelligence and one of the originators of the “Semantic Web.” Hendler currently serves as the chair of the U.S. Technology Policy Committee for the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) which includes subcommittees on voting and cybersecurity. He is a former member of the U.S. Air Force Science Advisory Board, the former chief scientist of the Information Systems Office at the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and a recipient of the U.S. Air Force Exceptional Civilian Service Medal. In addition to numerous other policymakers and government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Hendler has worked with the White House on the development of Data.gov, the U.S. government’s open data site, as an “Internet Web Expert.” In 2010, Hendler was named one of the 20 most innovative professors in America by Playboy magazine

One Year In, Rensselaer Experts Keep Addressing COVID-19 Challenges in Inventive Ways

Over the course of the last year, Rensselaer experts have made many meaningful contributions to the understanding of — and response to — the COVID-19 crisis. Here is a list of pandemic-related topics they can address.
04-Mar-2021 11:50:32 AM EST

Web science pioneer says we need a better definition of misinformation if we want social media to weed it out


25-Feb-2021 01:30:36 PM EST

We crave voting alternatives, but online voting shouldn't be one of the options, says @RPI expert James Hendler. @jahendler #TheOfficialACM #voting


14-Jan-2021 08:50:48 AM EST

