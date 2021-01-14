James Hendler, the Director of the Institute for Data Exploration and Applications (IDEA) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is an expert in artificial intelligence and one of the originators of the “Semantic Web.” Hendler currently serves as the chair of the U.S. Technology Policy Committee for the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) which includes subcommittees on voting and cybersecurity. He is a former member of the U.S. Air Force Science Advisory Board, the former chief scientist of the Information Systems Office at the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and a recipient of the U.S. Air Force Exceptional Civilian Service Medal. In addition to numerous other policymakers and government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Hendler has worked with the White House on the development of Data.gov, the U.S. government’s open data site, as an “Internet Web Expert.” In 2010, Hendler was named one of the 20 most innovative professors in America by Playboy magazine