Alcohol can change the pattern of activity in the basolateral amygdala (BLA) in a mouse model, essentially telling the brain to change emotions, according to a study led by Tufts neuroscientists. Some of the same research team is also looking at the BLA for relevance for fear response.
06-Jul-2022 03:15:12 PM EDT
A new study by researchers from Tufts University School of Medicine and Sage Therapeutics discovered that neurosteroids (allopregnanolone analogs) may alter network states in brain regions involved in emotional processing, which may explain the prolonged antidepressant effects of these compounds.
18-Aug-2021 08:25:50 AM EDT
A new study from Tufts researchers reports that the action of neurosteroids on a specific type of receptor is responsible for the physiological response to stress. Further, stress-induced anxiety-like behaviors in mice can be prevented by blocking the synthesis of these neurosteroids.
09-Dec-2011 01:15:00 PM EST