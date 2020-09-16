Jane Rongerude's research interests focus on the role of housing within urban systems of poverty management. Within these systems, she investigates how poverty is being dispersed, shifted and reformed within the urban landscape. As a result, she has developed a strong foundation of expertise in the areas of housing needs, housing policy, neighborhood revitalization, and community development. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she shifted her research to focus on the problem of rental housing instability. This work seeks to understand the role of landlord decision-making as it relates to rental housing outcomes. It investigates landlord characteristics, impacts, and responses to the pandemic.
"We have this idea that landlords are wealthy, and we’re uncomfortable with the face that they’re making a living off of a basic need, which is shelter. But this is the system that we have, and if we want housing stability which benefits all of us, then w
“As a person who studies housing, when COVID-19 started and there was news of the first rental moratorium, it seemed clear to me that we had a potential eviction crisis on our hands. People were not expected to pay their rent for awhile, but there was nothing in place to guarantee that at the end of that moratorium they would be able to pay their rent. There has been really good work looking at housing instability from the tenants’ perspective, but I found that almost no one talks to landlords, even though they’re an essential piece of our system.”
- Researchers to study effects of landlord decisions during pandemic
“Youth are often not included in community plans. They’re users of our neighborhoods, they’re a big part of the community, yet their voices are often not represented in neighborhood plans.”