Jennifer Chatman is a world-renowned researcher, teacher & consultant on leveraging organizational culture for firm performance and leading high-performance teams. Chatman is the Paul J. Cortese Distinguished Professor of Management and a faculty member in the Management of Organizations (MORS) Group at Berkeley Haas. In her research, teaching, and consulting work, she focuses on how organizations can leverage culture for strategic success and how diverse teams can optimize performance. Her award-winning research has shown, for example, how emphasizing innovation in the context of a strong culture increases firms’ financial success, how narcissistic leaders create organizational cultures lower in collaboration and integrity, and how norms to cooperate can cause members to blur differences among them, even if those differences are useful for group performance—suggesting that collaboration should be calibrated in diverse teams. Chatman is the Co-Director of the Berkeley Culture Initiative, the Assistant Dean for Learning Strategies at the Haas School of Business, an Editor for the journal Research in Organizational Behavior, and runs the Leading High Performance Cultures executive education program. She has served in many other leadership roles at Haas and UC Berkeley over the years. Chatman earned her PhD at Berkeley Haas, and her BA in Psychology from UC Berkeley.
People often inaccurately claim credit for their work in groups, both overclaiming (taking more credit than their due) and also underclaiming (taking less credit than their due).
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
People and organizational culture: A profile comparison approach to assessing person-organization fit (6281 citations, 1991)
|
6281
|
1991
|
|
|
Organizational commitment and psychological attachment: The effects of compliance, identification, and internalization on prosocial behavior. (6173 citations, 1986)
|
6173
|
1986
|
|
|
|
Matching people and organizations: Selection and socialization in public accounting firms. (3354 citations, 1991)
|
3354
|
1991
|
|
Improving interactional organizational research: A model of person-organization fit (2833 citations, 1989)
|
2833
|
1989
|
Culture as Social Control: Corporations, cults and commitment (1550 citations, 1996)
|
1550
|
1996
|
|
Assessing the relationship between industry characteristics and organizational culture: how different can you be? (1243 citations, 1994)
|
1243
|
1994
|
Being different yet feeling similar: The influence of demographic composition and organizational culture on work processes and outcomes (1117 citations, 1998)
|
1117
|
1998
|
The influence of demographic heterogeneity on the emergence and consequences of cooperative norms in work teams (975 citations, 2001)
|
975
|
2001
|
Building organizational commitment: A multifirm study (749 citations, 1990)
|
749
|
1990
|
Personality, organizational culture, and cooperation: Evidence from a business simulation (704 citations, 1995)
|
704
|
1995
|
The thinking organization
|
535
|
1986
|
Knowing your place: self-perceptions of status in face-to-face groups. (496 citations, 2006)
|
496
|
2006
|
THE INFLUENCE OF PROPORTIONAL AND PERCEPTUAL CONFLICTCOMPOSITION ON TEAM PERFORMANCE. (495 citations, 2000)
|
495
|
2000
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? The answer: not the organizations led by narcissists.
05-Oct-2020 06:05:39 AM EDT
“We have a hard time distinguishing the features that make for a good leader from the features that are associated with narcissism. The whole point of an organization is to try to do something together”.
"Getting people to join a multilevel marketing company usually involves a small initial hurdle, maybe they have some success selling a little bit and they buy a little bit more. So there's a kind of escalation cycle that occurs".
- People who sell for multilevel marketing companies look wildly successful on Facebook, but the reality is much more complicated
"Jargon masks real meaning. People use it as a substitute for thinking hard and clearly about their goals and the direction that they want to give others".
- 6 Words and Phrases You Should Immediately Ban from Your Vocabulary