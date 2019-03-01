Jeremy Bruskotter, PhD

Jeremy Bruskotter, PhD

Ohio State University

Professor

Expertise: ConservationEndangered SpeciesWolves

My research is centered on understanding and explaining how people make conservation-related judgments and decisions, and the intersection of such judgments with conservation policy.  I am particularly interested in how people make decisions related to the conservation of wildlife, and the origins of resource-related conflicts, especially those that involve wildlife. Much of my recent work is focused on understanding judgments and behaviors concerning large carnivores.

Natural resources-related values, attitudes, behaviors
Natural resources conflicts
Wildlife management and policy
Human-wildlife conflict

