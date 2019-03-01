My research is centered on understanding and explaining how people make conservation-related judgments and decisions, and the intersection of such judgments with conservation policy. I am particularly interested in how people make decisions related to the conservation of wildlife, and the origins of resource-related conflicts, especially those that involve wildlife. Much of my recent work is focused on understanding judgments and behaviors concerning large carnivores. Natural resources-related values, attitudes, behaviors Natural resources conflicts Wildlife management and policy Human-wildlife conflict