Dr. Jerold Chun is professor and senior vice president of Neuroscience Drug Discovery at SBP. He completed his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees at Stanford University. He studies development and diseases of the brain.
“Our fundamental studies of how the brain develops and changes over time have opened up two totally new ways of looking at neurological disease, and we’re hopeful that will lead to better treatments for Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and hydrocephalus.”
Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute today announced that two faculty members, Peter Adams, Ph.D., and Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., have received National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director’s Transformative Research Awards. The awards, which total $8.5 million and are two of only nine granted in 2020, come from the NIH Common Fund’s High-Risk, High-Reward Program.
06-Oct-2020 02:20:02 PM EDT
Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have discovered that combining immunotherapy with a drug called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) eradicated a deadly type of pediatric brain tumor in mice. The discovery, published in Nature Neuroscience, is expected to lead to a clinical trial to test the benefits of the treatment in patients. The findings also hold implications for other cancers that do not respond to immunotherapy.
15-May-2020 12:50:48 PM EDT
Scientists from Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) have identified gene recombination in neurons that produces thousands of new gene variants within Alzheimer’s disease brains. The study, published today in Nature, reveals for the first time how the Alzheimer’s-linked gene, APP, is recombined by using the same type of enzyme found in HIV.
20-Nov-2018 02:00:01 PM EST
Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., a trailblazer in research on the development and diseases of the brain, is joining the faculty of Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) as professor and senior vice president of Neuroscience Drug Discovery. Chun comes to SBP from The Scripps Research Institute.
08-Dec-2016 02:05:50 PM EST