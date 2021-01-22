Jie Zhang is Professor of Marketing and the Harvey Sanders Fellow of Retail Management at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. She received her Ph.D. in marketing from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She was an Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Michigan prior to joining the Smith School. Her general research interest is to apply advanced econometric and statistical models to study consumer purchase behaviors and retail strategies in the digital and multichannel retail environments. She is a recognized expert in digital/Internet retailing, customized promotions, retail management, and quantitative marketing models. Her recent research projects focus on large and frequently-changing assortments, online shopping cart management, mobile app monetization strategies, online retail platforms, and innovative loyalty programs. Professor Zhang has published articles in leading marketing and management journals such as Marketing Science, the Journal of Marketing Research, and Management Science. Her research has twice been selected as a finalist for the Paul Green Award by the Journal of Marketing Research, has won the Procter & Gamble Marketing Innovation Research Award, the MSI-ACR “Shopper Marketing” Research Proposal Competition, and has been sponsored by the Marketing Science Institute. She is an Associate Editor for the Journal of Marketing, International Journal of Research in Marketing, and Customer Needs and Solutions, and an Editorial Review Board member of the Journal of Marketing Research. Professor Zhang teaches Advanced Marketing Analytics, Retail Analytics, and Retail Management in the MBA, MS, and Undergraduate programs, respectively, and has won many teaching awards. She was named one of the “10 Best UMD Professors” by the College Magazine in 2017.