Jie Zhang is Professor of Marketing and the Harvey Sanders Fellow of Retail Management at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. She received her Ph.D. in marketing from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She was an Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Michigan prior to joining the Smith School. Her general research interest is to apply advanced econometric and statistical models to study consumer purchase behaviors and retail strategies in the digital and multichannel retail environments. She is a recognized expert in digital/Internet retailing, customized promotions, retail management, and quantitative marketing models. Her recent research projects focus on large and frequently-changing assortments, online shopping cart management, mobile app monetization strategies, online retail platforms, and innovative loyalty programs. Professor Zhang has published articles in leading marketing and management journals such as Marketing Science, the Journal of Marketing Research, and Management Science. Her research has twice been selected as a finalist for the Paul Green Award by the Journal of Marketing Research, has won the Procter & Gamble Marketing Innovation Research Award, the MSI-ACR “Shopper Marketing” Research Proposal Competition, and has been sponsored by the Marketing Science Institute. She is an Associate Editor for the Journal of Marketing, International Journal of Research in Marketing, and Customer Needs and Solutions, and an Editorial Review Board member of the Journal of Marketing Research. Professor Zhang teaches Advanced Marketing Analytics, Retail Analytics, and Retail Management in the MBA, MS, and Undergraduate programs, respectively, and has won many teaching awards. She was named one of the “10 Best UMD Professors” by the College Magazine in 2017.
Professor of Marketing Jie Zhang at Maryland Smith delivers a free, three-part online series for retail management professionals. It's part of the broader Maryland Business: Rebooted initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
22-Jan-2021 08:55:43 AM EST
Companies like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Apple,” are best-positioned for the online learning shift, while traditional apparel stores will struggle.
- Virtual school is another setback for struggling retail industry
This is another big heavy blow to shopping malls, but it’s also a catalyst. Part of it is the public psyche. This virus is likely not going to go away any time soon, and the one type of place where people will be much more vigilant about avoiding in the longer term will be those crowded, enclosed spaces. And that’s exactly what traditional shopping malls are.
Those who can weather this storm and survive may have the opportunity to thrive in the future when consumers eventually reach a point where they are ready to indulge themselves.
- Why Simon Property Malls Will Be a Long-Term Coronavirus Winner
The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a big blow to shopping malls, which have already been struggling in recent years. As many mall-based retailers struggle with cash flow, even a few months of business closing could push some out of business. In fact, some already have to defer their rent payments, which is causing an immediate impact on shopping mall operators.