Jodi A. Mindell, Ph.D., is a Professor of Psychology and Director of Graduate Psychology at Saint Joseph's University. She is a clinical psychologist specializing in pediatric sleep medicine. Dr. Mindell has written extensively on pediatric sleep disorders and presented over 350 papers at national and international conferences. Her research focuses on assessment and treatment of infant and toddler sleep disturbances, cross-cultural differences in sleep in young children, and the impact of sleep on development. She is the chair of the Pediatric Sleep Council (BabySleep.com) and author of Sleeping Through the Night: How Infants, Toddlers, and Their Parents Can Get a Good Night's Sleep (HarperCollins).