Katharine Sperandio, PhD, joined the Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) faculty as an Assistant Professor at Saint Joseph’s University in 2022. She is currently the CACREP-accreditation coordinator for the CMHC program. She completed her PhD in Counselor Education and Supervision at CACREP-accredited William & Mary in 2019. Her research is inspired by her work as a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), which has granted her the opportunity to work with a variety of populations, including those living with addictions. She actively serves clients in the Philadelphia community so that she can continue to use her clinical experiences to inform her teaching and scholarship. The mission of her research agenda is to increase understanding on how to help those living with addiction promote and sustain their recovery and how to optimally support families who are impacted by addiction. She has also explored topic areas that pertain to supporting mental health and addictions counselors who are undergoing chronic stress. In addition to this work, she co-constructed the Multidimensional Cultural Humility Scale (MCHS) with her colleagues to assess levels of cultural humility among mental health and school counselors. She has worked with colleagues on multiple research projects to investigate how to support students in learning how to be more culturally responsive and trauma-informed in their clinical practice. As of 2022, she was invited to serve as an Associate Editor for The Professional Counselor, which she accepted with great elation.