Dr. Katherine Baumgarten is the medical director of infection prevention for Ochsner Health. She grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana and currently resides there. She attended college at Washington and Lee University and earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University. She completed her internship and residency at the University of California at San Francisco and completed an infectious diseases fellowship at Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans. Dr. Baumgarten has been on staff at Ochsner since 2000. She is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases. She has been the medical director of infection prevention at Ochsner Health since 2008. Dr. Baumgarten is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. She is also a member of Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. She has expertise in infection prevention, healthcare safety and clinical infectious diseases.Dr. Baumgarten was named Ochsner Health's Physician Leader of the Year, Ochsner Fellow Physician Teacher of the Year, Health Care Heroes City Business Award and named to the Top Doctors of New Orleans and Louisiana. She also currently serves as vice-president of medical affairs for St. Bernard Parish Hospital.