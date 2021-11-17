Kathleen Day joined the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in 2013. A business author and journalist, she is a full-time lecturer with a specialty in financial crises and how they spread; in corporate governance; and in business communication, particularly during crises. Ms. Day previously taught at Georgetown University's graduate program in real estate, where she created an ethics course based on the series of financial crises in the United States over the last several decades, from the Great Recession through the 1980s banking crisis and the mortgage meltdown of 2007. In addition to financial crises, her interests include the related topics of corporate governance, particularly the history of the corporate form; government regulation and oversight; lobbying and campaign finance; ethics; crisis communication; and the application of artificial intelligence in finance. She recently joined an initiative of a non-profit group and several major corporations to raise the profile in the media and among policymakers of women, especially minority women, who are experts in business and technology. Day is the author of the books Broken Bargain: Banks, Bailouts, and the Struggle to Tame Wall Street (Yale University Press, January 2019) and S&L Hell: the people and politics behind the $1 trillion savings-and-loan crisis (New York: W.W. Norton, 1993).