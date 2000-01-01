Dr. Kimberly Day, assistant professor, teaches research methods in psychology, child development, psychology of adolescence, and developmental psychology. Her research focuses on individual and contextual factors that influence young children's development. Her interests include prenatal and postnatal stressors, children’s self-regulation, children’s private speech, and other areas related to parenting and child development. Her research at UWF continues to focus on parenting and preschoolers’ regulatory abilities. Day has published her research in Pediatrics, Journal of the American Medical Association: Pediatrics, Journal of Experimental Child Psychology, Child Abuse & Neglect, and other peer-reviewed publications. She received a Bachelor of Science with honors in Psychology magnum cum laude from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA and a master's and doctoral degree in Human Development with a concentration in Child and Adolescent Development from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA. She also completed a two-year Lawson Postdoctoral Fellowship with the Offord Centre for Child Studies at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.