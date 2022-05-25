Kosali Simon, Ph.D.

Indiana University

Associate Vice Provost for Health Sciences; Distinguished Professor

Expertise: Health EconomicsHealth PolicyHealth InsuranceVulnerable Populationspolicy analysisPublic financeEconomicsSocial PolicyHealthAffordable Care Act health insurance reform

Kosali Simon is a Distinguished Professor and Herman B Wells Endowed Professor in the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and associate vice provost for health sciences. She is a nationally known health economist who specializes in applying economic analysis in the context of health insurance and health care policy. Her research focuses on the impact of health insurance reform on health care and labor market outcomes, and on the causes and consequences of the opioid crisis.

Designing difference in difference studies: best practices for public health policy research

735

2018

Crowd-out 10 years later: Have recent public insurance expansions crowded out private health insurance?

399

2008

The impact of health insurance on preventive care and health behaviors: evidence from the first two years of the ACA Medicaid expansions

389

2017

Determinants of disparities in COVID-19 job losses

349

2020

Effects of federal policy to insure young adults: evidence from the 2010 Affordable Care Act's dependent-coverage mandate

329

2013

Macroeconomic conditions and opioid abuse

292

2017

Tracking public and private responses to the COVID-19 epidemic: evidence from state and local government actions

274

2021

Evidence from internet search data shows information-seeking responses to news of local COVID-19 cases

170

2020

Access to health insurance and the use of inpatient medical care: Evidence from the Affordable Care Act young adult mandate

169

2015

Older adults prefer less choice than young adults.

151

2008

Effects of social distancing policy on labor market outcomes

149

2020

Medicare Part D's effects on elderly drug costs and utilization

145

2008

Medicaid expansion did not result in significant employment changes or job reductions in 2014

137

2016

Adverse selection in health insurance markets? Evidence from state small-group health insurance reforms

131

2005

The impact of income on the weight of elderly Americans

124

2010

A" second opinion" on the economic health of the American middle class

122

2012

Do minimum wages affect non-wage job attributes? Evidence on fringe benefits

109

2004

The impact of the macroeconomy on health insurance coverage: Evidence from the great recession

108

2015

Effect of Medicaid expansions of 2014 on overall and early-stage cancer diagnoses

98

2018

Health insurance coverage and the macroeconomy

98

2005

