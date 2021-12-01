Marian Hettiaratchi and members of her lab work to develop protein delivery vehicles for regenerative medicine by integrating cutting-edge techniques in protein engineering, polymer chemistry, and computational modeling to design versatile, clinically-relevant biomaterials. Hettiaratchi is a recipient of an NIH R21 Trailblazer Award for her project, “A Directed Evolution Approach to Affinity-Based Protein Delivery.” She was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto after receiving her PhD in biomedical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University. She joined the UO faculty in 2020 and holds an affiliate appointment at Oregon Health & Science University.