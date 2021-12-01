Synthetic biologist Calin Plesa, computational biochemist Parisa Hosseinzadeh and bioengineer Marian Hettiaratchi came to the University of Oregon from around the world to improve lives through discovery. The three early career faculty members share one of the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact’s trademark research neighborhoods, where principal investigators specializing in complementary fields focus their teams, labs, and life’s work on societal impact. Less than two years after starting at the Knight Campus, the three researchers received National Institutes of Health grants totaling nearly $5 million, supporting powerful research with the potential to help us heal faster, be healthier and live better.



For videos and additional content, visit http://accelerate.uoregon.edu/neighborhood