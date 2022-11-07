Michael Fakhri is the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food (2020-2026), which means he is the leading independent UN expert on matters of hunger, malnutrition and famine from a human rights perspective. He reports regularly to the UN Human Rights Council and General Assembly. He has also advised the Security Council, UN Food and Agricultural Organization, Committee on World Food Security, and International Fund for Agricultural Development. He is the author of the book Sugar and the Making of International Trade Law (Cambridge University Press).