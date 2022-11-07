Michael Fakhri is the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food (2020-2026), which means he is the leading independent UN expert on matters of hunger, malnutrition and famine from a human rights perspective. He reports regularly to the UN Human Rights Council and General Assembly. He has also advised the Security Council, UN Food and Agricultural Organization, Committee on World Food Security, and International Fund for Agricultural Development. He is the author of the book Sugar and the Making of International Trade Law (Cambridge University Press).
“Structural inequality is the underlying cause of hunger.”
Title
Cited By
Year
Markets, Sovereignty, and Racialization
2022
The Food System Summit’s Disconnection From People’s Real Needs
1
2022
Human Rights Principles for Trade
2022
A Trade Agenda for the Right to Food
2
2021
Agriculture, Law, and the State
1
2021
International Commodity Agreements
2021
Agriculture, Law, and the State
2021
A History of Food Security and Agriculture in International Trade Law, 1945–2017
3
2020
How the WTO Constructed Inuit and Indigenous Identity in EC-Seal Products
1
2020
Third world sovereignty, indigenous sovereignty, and food sovereignty: living with sovereignty despite the map
5
2018
Sugar
2
2018
Bandung, Global History, and International Law: Critical Pasts and Pending Futures
110
2017
The Bandung Conference
5
2017
The Spirit of Bandung
23
2017
Gauging US and EU Seal Regimes in the Arctic Against Inuit Sovereignty
10
2017
Book Review of The Origins of International Investment Law: Empire, Environment, and the Safeguarding of Capital. By KATE MILES
3
2015
Globalizations of Law from the Perspective of International Trade Law (and Agricultural Commodities)
1
2015
The WTO, Self-Determination, and Multi-Jurisdictional Sovereignty
2015
Food as a Matter of Global Governance
13
2015
Sugar and the Making of International Trade Law
41
2014
“It is good that food is more prominent on the climate change agenda especially since food systems generate about one-third of the world’s greenhouse gases. The question is whether COP27 will generate a just transition to agroecology with a focus on land rights, workers’ rights, and curtailing corporate power.”