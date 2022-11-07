Newswise — Michael Fakhri is the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food (2020-2026), which means he is the leading independent UN expert on matters of hunger, malnutrition and famine from a human rights perspective. He reports regularly to the UN Human Rights Council and General Assembly. He has also advised the Security Council, UN Food and Agricultural Organization, Committee on World Food Security, and International Fund for Agricultural Development. He is the author of the book Sugar and the Making of International Trade Law (Cambridge University Press).

Quote on COP27:

“It is good that food is more prominent on the climate change agenda especially since food systems generate about one-third of the world’s greenhouse gases. The question is whether COP27 will generate a just transition to agroecology with a focus on land rights, workers’ rights, and curtailing corporate power.”