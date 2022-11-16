Michael Siegel is a Professor in the Department of Public Health and Community Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine. His research focuses in the areas of guns/firearms, alcohol and tobacco as they relate to public health. Tying this work together is the study of corporate influences on health--especially advertising and marketing--and strategies to counteract them. More recently, his research has focused on racial inequities in health and the role of structural racism in causing these inequities. His teaching has primarily been in the areas of public health advocacy, social and behavioral sciences in public health, social marketing, and health communication.