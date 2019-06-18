Michael R. Solomon, Ph.D. is Professor of Marketing at Saint Joseph’s University. His primary research interests include consumer behavior and lifestyle issues, branding strategy, the symbolic aspects of products, the psychology of fashion, decoration, and image, services marketing and the development of visually-oriented online research methodologies. He has published numerous articles on these and related topics in academic journals, and he has delivered invited lectures on these subjects in The United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. Solomon received the Cutty Sark Men's Fashion Award for his research on the psychological aspects of clothing. He is editor of The Psychology of Fashion and co-editor of The Service Encounter: Managing Employee/Customer Interaction in Service Businesses. His textbook, Consumer Behavior: Buying, Having and Being (Prentice Hall), is now in its thirteenth edition and has been translated into several languages. His most recent book is Marketers, Tear Down These Walls: Liberating the Postmodern Consumer. He is a regular Contributor to Forbes.com and the host of a weekly radio show, We Are What We Buy on VoiceAmerica.com/Business. Areas of expertise: consumer behavior, psychology of fashion, marketing strategies, retailing and branding