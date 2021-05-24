He has spent over 30 years researching and advising in the areas of thermoregulation, environmental and occupational physiology and survival in the sea. He has published over 400 scientific papers, reports, chapters and books in these areas. Professor Tipton is a consultant in survival and thermal medicine to the Royal Air Force and UKSport; he sits on the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s Medical & Survival Committee, Surf Lifesaving GB’s medical and research advisory panel and the Ectodermal Dysplasia Society’s medical advisory board. He Chairs UKSport’s Research Advisory Group which oversees all medical and technological research undertaken with and for Team GB’s athletes. Professor Tipton provides advice to a range of universities, government departments, industries, medical, search and rescue and media organizations.