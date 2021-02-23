Chronic inflammation underlies pathologies as seemingly diverse as cancer, allergy, and a festering wound. My research focuses on discovering the dysfunctional molecular signals and circuitry causing cells to become bad actors, and why some people are more prone to these problems than others. In the lab we do this by examining signal transduction in cells differentiated from adult stem cells, particularly mast cells, macrophages, immature myeloid cells, and different populations of mesenchymal stem cells. We also use in vivo modeling to observe the consequences of targeting certain pathways in inflammatory diseases. The lab's broad areas include (1) Mast Cell Biology; (2) Inflammatory Modulation; and (3) Immune Cell Dynamics in Cancer. Our ultimate goals are to better understand the diversity of innate and adaptive immune responses, and contribute knowledge to more individually tailored approaches for treatment. Current projects include: Signaling networks (esp. TGF-β1) and differential expression of myeloid cells during inflammation and in response to immunosuppression Off-label drug uses and novel compounds, such as plant alkaloids and cannabinoids, for healthful resolution of inflammatory responses Cellular & molecular mechanisms underlying complementary and integrative health practices such as exercise. Trained immunity (a.k.a. "innate memory") of mast cells in cancer and autoimmunity Targeting mast cell specific receptors during inflammation Education Postdoctoral: Molecular Immunology, Department of Biology, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA Ph.D.: Anatomy & Neurobiology, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Richmond, VA B.S.: Biology, James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA Professional Affiliations: American Association of Immunologists Society for Leukocyte Biology American Association for Anatomy American Association for the Advancement of Science
Title
Cited By
Year
Macrophage functional polarization (M1/M2) in response to varying fiber and pore dimensions of electrospun scaffolds
248
2013
The effect of a promoter polymorphism on the transcription of nitric oxide synthase 1 and its relevance to Parkinson's disease
38
2009
Novel Mechanism for FcϵRI-mediated Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 5 (STAT5) Tyrosine Phosphorylation and the Selective Influence of STAT5B over Mast Cell …
37
2012
Genotype-dependent effects of TGF-β1 on mast cell function: targeting the Stat5 pathway
28
2013
Lyn but not Fyn kinase controls IgG-mediated systemic anaphylaxis
28
2012
Matrix metalloproteinase-1 expression enhances tumorigenicity as well as tumor-related angiogenesis and is inversely associated with TIMP-4 expression in a model of glioblastoma
27
2012
The Fyn-STAT5 pathway: a new Frontier in IgE-and IgG-mediated mast cell signaling
27
2012
Induction of matrix metalloproteinase-1 and glioma cell motility by nitric oxide
25
2010
Myeloid‐derived suppressor cells enhance IgE‐mediated mast cell responses
20
2014
Platinum anticancer agents and antidepressants: desipramine enhances platinum-based cytotoxicity in human colon cancer cells
18
2012
ADAM10 is required for SCF-induced mast cell migration
15
2014
Nanoparticles and danger signals: Oral delivery vehicles as potential disruptors of intestinal barrier homeostasis
12
2019
Beyond IgE: Alternative Mast Cell Activation Across Different Disease States
11
2020
Current insights into Matrix metalloproteinases and glioma progression: transcending the degradation boundary
4
2018
Physical activity delays accumulation of immunosuppressive myeloid-derived suppressor cells
3
2020
Soluble transforming growth factor beta-1 enhances murine mast cell release of Interleukin 6 in IgE-independent and Interleukin 13 in IgE-dependent settings in vitro
3
2018
Facilitating Growth through Frustration: Using Genomics Research in a Course-Based Undergraduate Research Experience
2
2020
Mast cell-macrophage interactions alter inflammatory cytokine production.(177.10)
2
2012
The influence of berberine on co-stimulatory molecule expression and T cell activation
1
2018
Nick Pullen, Ph.D., an associate professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Northern Colorado, shares his expertise on the COVID-19 vaccines and debunks some of the myths surrounding them.
11-Mar-2021 08:00:06 AM EST
23-Feb-2021 08:00:11 AM EST