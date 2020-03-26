Nicole Coomber is on the faculty in the Management & Organization area at the Robert H. Smith School of Business. Dr. Coomber completed her PhD in Education Policy and Leadership in May of 2012 at the University of Maryland’s College of Education. Her research interests include leadership, team dynamics, and experiential learning. Dr. Coomber teaches a variety of courses including Managing People and Organizations, Leadership in Action, Non-Profit Consulting, and Cross-Cultural Challenges in Business. Before joining the faculty at Smith, she worked with the QUEST program leading efforts in curriculum and corporate development.
Women business leaders -- Deloitte’s Wendy Sanhai and Route One Apparel’s Ali von Paris -- will share insights via a panel discussion followed by participants engaging in virtual networking, as the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business hosts "Women Inspire," via Zoom, on March 4.
A disproportionate share of women and people of color exiting the workforce poses a conundrum for diversity-focused organizations. But management professor and Assistant Dean for Full-Time MBA Programs Nicole M. Coomber at Maryland Smith explains strategies to mitigate this COVID-driven trend.
“Pay is a great thing to look at, but it’s just one piece of the whole compensation package,” said Nicole M. Coomber, associate clinical professor of management and organization at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.
"We know that when teams have high levels of trust and a feeling of safety, they are better performing," she said. "When you are open with colleagues, it helps them understand they can be honest, too."