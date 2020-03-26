Nicole Coomber is on the faculty in the Management & Organization area at the Robert H. Smith School of Business. Dr. Coomber completed her PhD in Education Policy and Leadership in May of 2012 at the University of Maryland’s College of Education. Her research interests include leadership, team dynamics, and experiential learning. Dr. Coomber teaches a variety of courses including Managing People and Organizations, Leadership in Action, Non-Profit Consulting, and Cross-Cultural Challenges in Business. Before joining the faculty at Smith, she worked with the QUEST program leading efforts in curriculum and corporate development.