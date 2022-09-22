Auslander focuses on developing machine learning methods to understand genetic and infectious factors that drive cancer evolution and identify patterns that can improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. Auslander earned her B.S. in computer science and biology from Tel Aviv University and continued her studies in Maryland, where she obtained a computer science Ph.D. from the University of Maryland with a combined fellowship at the National Cancer Institute. She received postdoctoral training at the National Center of Biotechnology Information (NCBI) and joined The Wistar Institute in 2021 as an assistant professor.