P. K. Kannan is the Dean’s Chair in Marketing Science at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. His research expertise is on marketing modeling, applying statistical, econometric, machine learning, and AI methods to marketing data. His current research stream focuses on digital marketing - mobile marketing, attribution modeling, media mix modeling, new product/service development and customer relationship management (CRM). He has received several grants from National Science Foundation (NSF), Mellon Foundation, SAIC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers for his work in this area and research papers have been published in Marketing Science, Management Science, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Marketing, and International Journal of Research in Marketing. His research has also won the prestigious John Little Best Paper Award (2008) and the INFORMS Society for Marketing Science Practice Prize Award (2007). His research has also been selected as a finalist for the Paul Green Award twice (2008, 2014) and he has won the AMA/MSI Paul Root Award twice (2014, 2016). Dr. Kannan is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Research in Marketing, an Associate Editor for Journal of Marketing Research, and serves on the editorial boards of Marketing Science, Journal of Marketing, Journal of Service Research. Dr. Kannan has served as the Chair for the American Marketing Association SIG on Marketing Research and has chaired the INFORMS Service Science section. His teaching interests include marketing modeling, digital marketing, customer relationship management, and pricing. He has taught these courses in executive programs for Black & Decker, Home Depot, ARINC, McCormick, and Northrup Grumman. He has corporate experience with Tata Engineering and Ingersoll-Rand and has consulted for companies such as Frito-Lay, Pepsi Co, Giant Food, Black and Decker, SAIC, Fannie Mae, and IBM.
Title
Cited By
Year
Implications of loyalty program membership and service experiences for customer retention and value
1730
2000
From multi-channel retailing to omni-channel retailing: introduction to the special issue on multi-channel retailing
1358
2015
From social to sale: The effects of firm-generated content in social media on customer behavior
560
2016
E-service: a new paradigm for business in the electronic environment
526
2003
Digital marketing: A framework, review and research agenda
476
2017
Value co‐creation: theoretical approaches and practical implications
372
2013
Dynamic pricing on the Internet: Importance and implications for consumer behavior
369
2001
Wireless commerce: marketing issues and possibilities
346
2001
Marketing analytics for data-rich environments
335
2016
The customer economics of Internet privacy
314
2002
An interdisciplinary perspective on IT services management and service science
297
2010
Attributing conversions in a multichannel online marketing environment: An empirical model and a field experiment
293
2014
Consumer behavioral loyalty
229
1999
Leveraging Web 2.0 in government
196
2008
E-service: New directions in theory and practice
176
2002
Marketing information on the I-Way: data junkyard or information gold mine?
166
1998
Strategic online and offline retail pricing: a review and research agenda
143
2010
Pricing of information products on online servers: Issues, models, and analysis
132
2002
Modeling and testing structured markets: A nested logit approach
132
1991
Using online search data to forecast new product sales
116
2012
Social media platforms are in the midst of a boom in their total daily users due to the coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing. Facebook (including Instagram) had a 9% increase in daily users, Twitter around 11% increase and Snapchat has experienced an increase of 20% over the last quarter daily user level.
When YouTube wants to expand their coverage, then they have to go to these content producers who sell things in bundles, and so their costs go up.
- Cord-cutting options are getting closer to cable TV prices