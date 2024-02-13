Philip’s research explores how individuals seek meaning in life, with a particular focus on the positive psychological consequences of death awareness. Inspired by evidence from research into near-death experiences and post-traumatic growth, Philip is responsible for a psychological model that links healthy and honest considerations of mortality to increased well-being, heightened desires for self-direction, and more authentic living. His work has been covered in the ‘Huffington Post’, ‘Psychology Today’, ‘Scientific American’, ‘BBC Radio 4’ and has generated research from numerous psychologists around the world.



Philip also hosted and produced the 'Understanding Our Place In The World' podcast: https://sptfy.com/9M48



Philip received his Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Minnesota in 2006. His current role is Associate Professor of Research at the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS), at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.