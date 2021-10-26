Pierre Failler, PhD

University of Portsmouth

Professor of Economics and Director of the University’s Centre for Blue Governance

Expertise: Economics and FinanceBusiness and Lawdevelopment economicsEnvironmental Economics

I am a Professor of Economics in the Faculty of Business and Law and Director of the Centre for Blue Governance.

I specialise in development economics, particularly environmental or ecological economics. I explore the interfaces between the use of natural resources and the development of countries. My particular area of expertise is the 'Blue Economy' — the sustainable use of oceans and coastlines for economic growth while preserving the health of ecosystems.

I investigate how developing countries can benefit from the use of natural resources in a sustainable way, and, importantly, how to place a monetary value on the protection of the natural environment. My research helps countries to develop sustainably. It informs the implementation of policies that favour environmental protection while providing economic and social benefits.

I coordinate complex research projects with multidisciplinary teams in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific region, working in collaboration with national research institutions, universities and policy makers.

I've coordinated 40 international research and development programmes in the following areas:

Marine and coastal biodiversity and ecosystem services
Marine protected areas, including ecosystem valuation and payment for environmental services
Climate change
Ocean and coastal zone policy and governance
International and regional fish trade
Poverty and food security
I support many organisations to develop their strategies for the use of oceans and the coast. I coordinated Blue Economy Strategies for the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), the Government of Bangladesh and the Government of Seychelles. I also coordinated the Regional Action Plan for the Blue Economy of the Indian Ocean Commission.

I've authored or co-authored over 350 journal articles, book chapters, research reports, consultancy reports, media reports, conference papers and proceedings. I'm a reviewer for many scientific journals. 

I'm a scientific evaluator for several research councils in the UK, Europe, North America, Africa and Asia.

Title

Cited By

Year

The IPBES Conceptual Framework—connecting nature and people

1593

2015

Assessing nature's contributions to people

1258

2018

Toward a Blue Economy

112

2018

Future prospects for fish and fishery products. 4. Fish consumption in the European Union in 2015 and 2030. Part 1. European overview

104

2007

Assessment and management of data-poor fisheries

97

2009

A combined ecosystem and value chain modeling approach for evaluating societal cost and benefit of fishing

67

2011

Migration of Senegalese fishers: a case for regional approach to management

61

2012

Major opportunities of blue economy development in Bangladesh

50

2018

Asymmetric effects on risks of Virtual Financial Assets (VFAs) in different regimes: A Case of Bitcoin

48

2018

Knowledge synthesis for environmental decisions: an evaluation of existing methods, and guidance for their selection, use and development: a report from the EKLIPSE project

39

2017

Future prospects for fish and fishery products. 4. Fish consumption in the European Union in 2015 and 2030. Part 2. Country projections

38

2008

The 1995 FAO Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries: Adopting, implementing or scoring results?

37

2011

Impact of foreign direct investment on environmental performance

35

2019

First international payment for marine ecosystem services: The case of the Banc d’Arguin National Park, Mauritania

32

2013

Marine protected areas (MPAs) special feature

32

2011

Valuation of marine and coastal ecosystem services as a tool for conservation: The case of Martinique in the Caribbean

30

2015

Global value, full value and societal costs: capturing the true cost of destroying marine ecosystems

30

2007

Enhancing aquaculture development: mapping the tilapia aquaculture value chain in G hana

29

2016

Sustainable development consequences of European Union participation in Senegal's Marine Fishery

28

2010

Climate variability and food security in Africa: the case of small pelagic fish in West Africa

26

2014

