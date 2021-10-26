I am a Professor of Economics in the Faculty of Business and Law and Director of the Centre for Blue Governance. I specialise in development economics, particularly environmental or ecological economics. I explore the interfaces between the use of natural resources and the development of countries. My particular area of expertise is the 'Blue Economy' — the sustainable use of oceans and coastlines for economic growth while preserving the health of ecosystems. I investigate how developing countries can benefit from the use of natural resources in a sustainable way, and, importantly, how to place a monetary value on the protection of the natural environment. My research helps countries to develop sustainably. It informs the implementation of policies that favour environmental protection while providing economic and social benefits. I coordinate complex research projects with multidisciplinary teams in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific region, working in collaboration with national research institutions, universities and policy makers. I've coordinated 40 international research and development programmes in the following areas: Marine and coastal biodiversity and ecosystem services Marine protected areas, including ecosystem valuation and payment for environmental services Climate change Ocean and coastal zone policy and governance International and regional fish trade Poverty and food security I support many organisations to develop their strategies for the use of oceans and the coast. I coordinated Blue Economy Strategies for the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), the Government of Bangladesh and the Government of Seychelles. I also coordinated the Regional Action Plan for the Blue Economy of the Indian Ocean Commission. I've authored or co-authored over 350 journal articles, book chapters, research reports, consultancy reports, media reports, conference papers and proceedings. I'm a reviewer for many scientific journals. I'm a scientific evaluator for several research councils in the UK, Europe, North America, Africa and Asia.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The IPBES Conceptual Framework—connecting nature and people
|
1593
|
2015
|
Assessing nature's contributions to people
|
1258
|
2018
|
Toward a Blue Economy
|
112
|
2018
|
Future prospects for fish and fishery products. 4. Fish consumption in the European Union in 2015 and 2030. Part 1. European overview
|
104
|
2007
|
Assessment and management of data-poor fisheries
|
97
|
2009
|
A combined ecosystem and value chain modeling approach for evaluating societal cost and benefit of fishing
|
67
|
2011
|
Migration of Senegalese fishers: a case for regional approach to management
|
61
|
2012
|
Major opportunities of blue economy development in Bangladesh
|
50
|
2018
|
Asymmetric effects on risks of Virtual Financial Assets (VFAs) in different regimes: A Case of Bitcoin
|
48
|
2018
|
Knowledge synthesis for environmental decisions: an evaluation of existing methods, and guidance for their selection, use and development: a report from the EKLIPSE project
|
39
|
2017
|
Future prospects for fish and fishery products. 4. Fish consumption in the European Union in 2015 and 2030. Part 2. Country projections
|
38
|
2008
|
The 1995 FAO Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries: Adopting, implementing or scoring results?
|
37
|
2011
|
Impact of foreign direct investment on environmental performance
|
35
|
2019
|
First international payment for marine ecosystem services: The case of the Banc d’Arguin National Park, Mauritania
|
32
|
2013
|
Marine protected areas (MPAs) special feature
|
32
|
2011
|
Valuation of marine and coastal ecosystem services as a tool for conservation: The case of Martinique in the Caribbean
|
30
|
2015
|
Global value, full value and societal costs: capturing the true cost of destroying marine ecosystems
|
30
|
2007
|
Enhancing aquaculture development: mapping the tilapia aquaculture value chain in G hana
|
29
|
2016
|
Sustainable development consequences of European Union participation in Senegal's Marine Fishery
|
28
|
2010
|
Climate variability and food security in Africa: the case of small pelagic fish in West Africa
|
26
|
2014
Experts to comment on environmental or ecological economics at COP26
26-Oct-2021 09:00:50 AM EDT
People depend on river flows and natural tides for ecosystem services, so governance of deltas must encompass the interactions at the interface of land and sea. However, current management is typically an extension of land or sea policies and have limited accounting for interactions between the two systems.
