Rachel Beller, MS, RDN, CEO & Founder of the Beller Nutritional Institute in Culver City, Calif, is a celebrity dietitian nutritionist who specializes in weight management and cancer risk reduction. A frequent guest on national television, she draws from peer-reviewed research to identify the foods and prep methods that she promotes in her books, online classes and speaking engagements, including the Living Beyond Breast Cancer community.

Her new book, SpiceRack: A Spicy Action Plan with Recipes to Reduce Breast Cancer Risk & Manage Your Weight, is designed to help women of all ages live a healthier and empowered life by explaining, in plain language, the latest scientific research on cancer and nutrition and translating that into simple recipes and quick tips for a healthier lifestyle.

Beller’s interest in nutrition for people in cancer treatment grew out of her family’s experience in the late 1990s when her father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and she found a lack of evidence-based guidance on a diet to support patients. Beller decided to conduct the research herself, working for 10 years at Cedar Sinai Medical Center and Providence St Johns in Los Angeles on the WINS trial, a low-fat diet for prevention of breast cancer recurrence.

Beller is an active resource for the Living Beyond Breast Cancer community to live healthier, nutrition-forward lives, regardless of diagnosis. She addressed LBBC’s Thriving Together 2023 Conference on Metastatic Breast Cancer in April, and hosted an LBBC webinar series on “Optimizing Your Nutrition and Detoxifying your Kitchen.”

Rachel Beller is available to comment on the weight challenges people affected by breast cancer face and how an informed diet can help manage them.