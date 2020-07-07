Ranjith Ramasamy is the director of Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery as well as an associate professor in Department of Urology at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami Health System. As a urologist and microsurgeon, Dr. Ramasamy specializes in the treatment of disorders of male infertility and sexual dysfunction. He is an expert in vasectomy reversal and penile prosthesis. Dr. Ramasamy completed his urology residency training at Weil Cornell Medical College and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. He then completed a National Institutes of Health-sponsored fellowship in Male Reproductive medicine and Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. In addition to his clinical accolades, Dr. Ramasamy has been integral to the advancement of male reproductive medicine and surgery. To date, he has published over 100 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and several book chapters; he currently serves on the editorial board of Andrology, Asian Journal of Andrology and Urology as well as as an editorial reviewer for medical journals such as Journal of Urology, Fertility and Sterility, European Urology and British Journal of Urology. Furthermore, he has been invited to lecture at numerous international conferences including the American Urological Association, Chinese, Malaysian and Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction. Outside of clinical medicine and academic research, Dr. Ramasamy has made a significant effort to share his wealth of knowledge and serve as a mentor for future urologists. He created ‘Urology’ an app used by trainees across the world to help prepare for urology board examinations. As a physician, Dr. Ramasamy maintains a dedication to patient care, academia, and the training of future urologists by directing a fellowship program in andrology. Dr. Ramasamy is currently leading important clinical trials at the University of Miami Health System for: Male Fertility/Infertility Treatment Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Low Testosterone Treatment
Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs.
In multivariable analysis, men with high levels of estradiol were twice as likely as those with low levels to report very good or excellent libido, according to the investigators.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Clinical utility of sperm DNA fragmentation testing: practice recommendations based on clinical scenarios
|
263
|
2016
|
Structural and functional changes to the testis after conventional versus microdissection testicular sperm extraction
|
263
|
2005
|
Successful fertility treatment for Klinefelter's syndrome
|
258
|
2009
|
High serum FSH levels in men with nonobstructive azoospermia does not affect success of microdissection testicular sperm extraction
|
155
|
2009
|
The role of estradiol in male reproductive function
|
137
|
2016
|
Bibliometrics: tracking research impact by selecting the appropriate metrics
|
129
|
2016
|
Comparison of microdissection testicular sperm extraction, conventional testicular sperm extraction, and testicular sperm aspiration for nonobstructive azoospermia: a …
|
119
|
2015
|
Microdissection testicular sperm extraction: effect of prior biopsy on success of sperm retrieval
|
94
|
2007
|
Role of optimizing testosterone before microdissection testicular sperm extraction in men with nonobstructive azoospermia
|
88
|
2012
|
Patterns of inheritance in familial prune belly syndrome
|
81
|
2005
|
Effects of low-intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy on erectile dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis
|
78
|
2017
|
Male biological clock: a critical analysis of advanced paternal age
|
78
|
2015
|
Molecular mechanisms involved in varicocele-associated infertility
|
69
|
2014
|
Fluorescence in situ hybridization detects increased sperm aneuploidy in men with recurrent pregnancy loss
|
67
|
2015
|
Severe testicular atrophy does not affect the success of microdissection testicular sperm extraction
|
65
|
2014
|
Testosterone supplementation versus clomiphene citrate for hypogonadism: an age matched comparison of satisfaction and efficacy
|
63
|
2014
|
Psychological and social factors that correlate with dyspnea in heart failure
|
59
|
2006
|
A comparison of models for predicting sperm retrieval before microdissection testicular sperm extraction in men with nonobstructive azoospermia
|
58
|
2013
|
Microsurgical inguinal varicocelectomy with and without testicular delivery
|
54
|
2006
|
Varicoceles: prevalence and pathogenesis in adult men
|
52
|
2017
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers report the widespread blood vessel dysfunction, or endothelial dysfunction, that results from the COVID-19 infection could contribute to erectile dysfunction, or ED, according to a study published in the World Journal of Men’s Health .
11-May-2021 08:55:49 AM EDT
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers have begun recruiting for a study looking at the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine on male fertility. The Miller School is the first institution studying the effects on sperm of men who receive the vaccine, according to the study’s principal investigator, Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., associate professor and director of reproductive urology.
18-Dec-2020 08:55:47 AM EST
COVID-19 can invade testis tissue in some men who are infected with the virus, according to a new study by University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers published in The World Journal of Men's Health. These findings could be the first step in discovering COVID-19’s potential impact on male fertility and whether the virus can be sexually transmitted.
05-Nov-2020 12:25:07 PM EST
The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) announced that Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., associate professor and director of reproductive urology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the Society’s 2020 Ira And Ester Rosenwaks New Investigator Award recipient.
09-Oct-2020 11:40:23 AM EDT
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are about to start recruiting for the first U.S. clinical trial looking at treating Peyronie’s disease, a painful and agonizing condition common in men, with platelet-rich plasma (PRP).
31-Aug-2020 03:15:09 PM EDT
For younger cancer patients, fertility counseling at the time of cancer diagnosis is important for making family planning decisions. Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., a clinician and researcher at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, was the lead author of a new collaborative study, “Evaluation of Reported Fertility Preservation Counseling Before Chemotherapy Using the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative Survey,” published JAMA Network Open.
15-Jul-2020 10:00:51 AM EDT
Men who follow plant-based diets have testosterone levels that are basically the same as the levels in men who eat meat, a study shows. This finding dispels a widespread notion that men need large amounts of animal protein in order to support healthy levels of this hormone.
07-Jul-2020 10:50:00 AM EDT
"We hypothesize that SARS-CoV-2 may be present in the semen and be a source of transmission," said Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, associate professor of urology at the Miller School of Medicine and director of male reproductive medicine and surgery at the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School." Understanding the potential for COVID sexual transmission is critical because of the tremendous potential ramifications," he said.
“The guidelines basically say that because this is not FDA approved, it should be used only under an IRB-approved protocol. Unfortunately, there are a lot of studies that demonstrate that it is efficacious and safe, but the majority of these studies that have been published are from outside the U.S. At the University of Miami, we have an ongoing clinical trial. Patients who wish to seek shock wave therapy for ED should be encouraged to look for clinical trial opportunities and enroll in them.”