Dr. Rebecca Ellis Dutch is a Professor and Chair of the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry at the University of Kentucky, and currently leads the COVID-19 Unified Research Experts Alliance team focused on biomedical and clinical issues related to the pandemic for the university. Becky received a BS in Biochemistry and a BS in Microbiology from Michigan State University in 1986. As a Churchill Scholar, she then completed a M.Phil. degree in Biochemistry from Cambridge University, focusing on plant biochemistry. She received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Stanford University in 1994, working with Dr. I. Robert Lehman on recombination in herpes simplex virus. Becky then moved to studies of viral glycoproteins in RNA viruses for her postdoctoral training at Northwestern University/HHMI with Dr. Robert Lamb. She joined the faculty of the University of Kentucky in 2000. Her research, which has resulted in continuous NIH funding since 2001 and numerous other grants, manuscripts, and presentations focuses on emerging RNA viruses, with a particular emphasis on viral entry, assembly, and spread. Dr. Dutch was a 2015-2016 University Research Professor in recognition of her outstanding research efforts. Dr. Dutch teaches at both the undergraduate and graduate level and has twice been named a finalist for the Provost’s Outstanding Teacher award. She is also highly committed to the training and mentoring of young scientists and has served as the primary mentor for 19 Ph.D. students, 4 MD/Ph.D. students, five postdoctoral scholars, and 28 undergraduate researchers. Dr. Dutch is an editor for Journal of Virology (where she also serves as the Spotlight editor), Plos Pathogens, and mSphere. She has been a member of numerous grant review panels, including serving as a standing member of the NIH VIRB and MID study sections. She also served as the elected President of the American Society for Virology from 2016-2017.