Dr. Rob J. Rotunda, professor, teaches a wide range of undergraduate and graduate courses focused on clinical/applied areas of psychology. As a licensed clinical psychologist he is also involved in training master’s level counselors. He is also a member of the Center for Applied Psychology, a research and consulting arm of the department. Rotunda’s research and clinical interests are in the areas of addictive disorders, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder, crisis intervention and response to disaster, couple and family therapy, and sport and exercise psychology. Among his publications in various areas, he has authored several articles, conference presentations and book chapters related to the description and treatment of addictive behaviors, including alcohol abuse, gambling, internet usage, shopping and work. He was awarded a grant as principal investigator to conduct a statewide epidemiological study of gambling and gambling problems by the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, which was completed in 2012. He is an associate editor of the Journal of Sport Behavior, and has been an ad hoc reviewer for 10 other psychology journals and book publishers. Before coming to UWF in 1996, he was a lecturer and research associate at the Harvard Families and Addiction Program at Harvard University Medical School. Rotunda earned his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Albany, majoring in both psychology and social welfare. He received a doctorate in clinical/community psychology from the University of South Carolina in 1993 after completing a clinical internship at the Brockton and West Roxbury Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and then completed postdoctoral clinical and research training at the Harvard Families and Addiction Program.