Sabrina Strings, Ph.D. is Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of California, Irvine. A certified yoga teacher, her work on yoga has been featured in The Feminist Wire, Yoga International, and LA Yoga. Sabrina is also an award-winning author with publications in diverse venues including, The New York Times, Scientific American, Ethnic and Racial Studies, and Signs: Journal of Women in Culture and Society. Her book, Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia (NYU Press 2019), was recently re-released as an audiobook and is available on Audible, iTunes, and Google Play. Stay up to date on her latest writings, travel and speaking engagements at SabrinaStrings.com or follow her on Twitter @SaStrings.