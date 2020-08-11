Sarita A. Mohanty, MD, MPH, MBA, serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of The SCAN Foundation. The SCAN Foundation is one of the largest foundations in the United States focused on improving the quality of health and life for older adults. Its mission is to advance a coordinated and easily navigated system of high-quality services for older adults that preserve dignity and independence. The SCAN Foundation has been a national leader in the development and scaling of person-centered care models for vulnerable adults with complex needs, including those served by Medicare and Medicaid. The foundation has been at the forefront of policy discussions regarding health care for older adults and coordinating services both for older adults and their caregivers. Previously, Sarita served as the Vice President of Care Coordination for Medicaid and Vulnerable Populations at Kaiser Permanente. Sarita was previously Assistant Professor of Medicine at USC; Chief Medical Officer of COPE Health Solutions, a health care management consulting company; and Senior Medical Director at L.A. Care, the largest U.S. public health plan. Sarita was recently named a National Quality Forum (NQF) Quality Policy Fellow and has served on several NQF committees related to quality measurement. Sarita completed her Internal Medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and research fellowship at Harvard Medical School. She earned her MD from Boston University, MPH from Harvard University, and MBA from UCLA. She completed undergraduate work at UC Berkeley. She currently is an Associate Professor at the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine and is a practicing internal medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente. Sarita enjoys international travel, tennis, and spending time with her husband and three children.
Leaders from eight California foundations applaud Governor Gavin Newsom’s release of the Master Plan for Aging (Master Plan), outlining a visionary, 10-year blueprint that seeks to build an equitable California where everyone has the opportunity to age with dignity and independence in the place that they call home.
06-Jan-2021 04:45:16 PM EST
The SCAN Foundation announced today that Sarita A. Mohanty, MD, MPH, MBA, has been named president and chief executive officer of the healthcare nonprofit, succeeding Bruce A. Chernof, MD, FACP, who announced his retirement from the organization earlier this year.
17-Nov-2020 04:00:15 PM EST
Over the past months, the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally shaken the nation’s social, demographic, political, economic, and health care landscapes with more than 4.8 million cases and 157,631 deaths nationally as of August 6.
11-Aug-2020 09:00:44 AM EDT
“We can’t be reactive. We have to be extremely proactive,” said Mohanty, an internist. “It’s not just about health care; it’s about health and communities.”
“At Kaiser Permanente, we’re screening for food insecurity and connecting people to food banks, and that’s addressing the social need, but that’s not really tackling the larger, pervasive issues around poverty and unemployment. It’s about recognizing that and thinking not only about our delivery system investments, but how does it impact communities as a whole?”
“The [Master Plan for Aging’s] calling for a senior adviser inside the Governor’s office whose responsibility is oversight over aging, Alzheimer’s and disability is something we’ve been championing for some time.”
“Americans continue to have a strong desire to age in their own community – either in their home or a loved one’s – and this isn’t just a byproduct of COVID-19 fears,” said Sarita A. Mohanty, MD, president and CEO of The SCAN Foundation. “People across the political spectrum agree that government should step up to help honor the wishes of older adults. There is a real opportunity to reshape how care is delivered to aging people in America, and to do it in ways that are affordable to the health system and relieve burdens on families.”