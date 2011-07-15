Scott J. Shackelford is Cybersecurity Program chair at Indiana University, director of the Ostrom Workshop Program on Cybersecurity and Internet Governance, and professor of business law and ethics at the IU Kelley School of Business. He is a senior fellow at IU's Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research, academic director of the IU Cybersecurity Clinic and a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations. Shackelford is also an affiliated scholar at both the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and Stanford's Center for Internet and Society. He has written more than 100 articles, book chapters, essays and op-eds and has been a contributor to The Conversation, the Christian Science Monitor, HuffPost, Security Roundtable, Policy Forum and the World Economic Forum. He is a former national fellow of the Hoover Institution and a former distinguished fellow of the University of Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study. His research includes the book "Managing Cyber Attacks in International Law, Business, and Relations: In Search of Cyber Peace" (Cambridge University Press, 2014).