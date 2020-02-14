Dr. Scott Wolfe is chief emeritus of the Hand and Upper Extremity Service at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and currently serves as director of The Center for Brachial Plexus and Traumatic Nerve Injury at HSS. He is a foremost expert in upper extremity conditions and injuries that affect the fingers, hands, wrists, elbows and nerves. He frequently performs surgery to treat complex problems such as torn ligaments, wrist fractures and non-unions. He has special expertise in nerve repair and nerve reconstruction to restore mobility in patients suffering from debilitating conditions such as Parsonage-Turner syndrome and acute flaccid myelitis. In 2020, the FDA approved a total wrist replacement designed by Dr. Wolfe to more closely match the anatomy of a normal wrist.