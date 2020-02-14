Scott Wolfe, MD

Hospital for Special Surgery

Director, Center for Brachial Plexus and Traumatic Nerve Injury

Expertise: Orthopedic Surgeryhand and upper extremity surgeryBrachial Plexusparsonage-turner syndromeaccute flaccid myelitisTotal Wrist ReplacementKinematXAFM

Dr. Scott Wolfe is chief emeritus of the Hand and Upper Extremity Service at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and currently serves as director of The Center for Brachial Plexus and Traumatic Nerve Injury at HSS. He is a foremost expert in upper extremity conditions and injuries that affect the fingers, hands, wrists, elbows and nerves. He frequently performs surgery to treat complex problems such as torn ligaments, wrist fractures and non-unions. He has special expertise in nerve repair and nerve reconstruction to restore mobility in patients suffering from debilitating conditions such as Parsonage-Turner syndrome and acute flaccid myelitis. In 2020, the FDA approved a total wrist replacement designed by Dr. Wolfe to more closely match the anatomy of a normal wrist.

"We were able to devise different ways of reconstructing the wrist to preserve that midcarpal joint and allow people to have a more complete coupled motion path in the activities that they do."

“Our extensive research into how the wrist moves helped us design a replacement that more closely matches the anatomy and motion of a normal wrist. This should allow for more natural motion and increased durability..."

A New York City orthopedic surgeon, using a complex and innovative technique, has successfully restored muscular function to young patients who have a devastating neurological illness that resembles polio.


Title

Cited By

Year

Operative hand surgery

1563

1993

Peripheral nerve injury and repair

590

2000

Treatment of scaphoid nonunions: quantitative meta-analysis of the literature

351

2002

Results of nerve transfer techniques for restoration of shoulder and elbow function in the context of a meta-analysis of the English literature

342

2001

Ruptures of the pectoralis major muscle: an anatomic and clinical analysis

232

1992

Biomechanical analysis of the cruciate four-strand flexor tendon repair

228

1999

In vivo radiocarpal kinematics and the dart thrower's motion

212

2005

In vivo scaphoid, lunate, and capitate kinematics in flexion and in extension

189

2000

Scapholunate instability: current concepts in diagnosis and management

179

2008

Safety and efficacy of percutaneous trigger finger release

170

1995

Comparison of nerve transfers and nerve grafting for traumatic upper plexus palsy: a systematic review and analysis

164

2011

Scapholunate instability: current concepts in diagnosis and management

159

2012

Noninvasive technique for measuring in vivo three‐dimensional carpal bone kinematics

151

1999

2007 IFSSH committee report of wrist biomechanics committee: biomechanics of the so-called dart-throwing motion of the wrist

145

2007

A biomechanical comparison of multistrand flexor tendon repairs using an in situ testing model

141

2000

Primary semiconstrained total elbow arthroplasty. Survival analysis of 113 consecutive cases

137

1994

Effect of suture locking and suture caliber on fatigue strength of flexor tendon repairs

136

2001

The role of multiple strands and locking sutures on gap formation of flexor tendon repairs during cyclical loading

130

2000

Augmented external fixation of distal radius fractures: a biomechanical analysis

130

1998

The dart-throwing motion of the wrist: is it unique to humans?

116

2006

Innovative Surgery Restores Muscle Strength and Movement In Patients with Parsonage-Turner Syndrome

Orthopedic surgeons at Hospital for Special Surgery performed successful microsurgery to repair damaged nerves and restore muscle strength and movement to patients experiencing paralysis from Parsonage-Turner Syndrome (PTS).
27-Oct-2020 04:20:08 PM EDT

FDA Approves New Total Wrist Replacement Device to Treat Painful Arthritis

The FDA has approved a new total wrist replacement device for people seeking relief from painful arthritis. The design is the culmination of three decades of award-winning research by Scott Wolfe, MD, a hand surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), and Joseph J. Crisco, III, PhD, director of the Bioengineering Laboratory at Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital.
25-Mar-2020 08:20:41 AM EDT

Novel Surgery Relieves Pain and Restores Function in Patients with Common Wrist Injury

A new surgical procedure to repair a common wrist wrist injury is showing promise in relieving pain and restoring function, and in lowering the risk of progressive arthritis. The surgery is performed to repair a torn repair torn scapholunate ligament.
14-Feb-2020 05:10:08 PM EST

"We believe the new wrist replacement, known as the KinematX Total Wrist Implant, has advantages over traditional implants. Our extensive research into how the wrist moves helped us design a replacement that more closely matches the anatomy and motion of a normal wrist. This should allow for more natural motion and increased durability compared to currently available implants."

