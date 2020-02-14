Dr. Scott Wolfe is chief emeritus of the Hand and Upper Extremity Service at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and currently serves as director of The Center for Brachial Plexus and Traumatic Nerve Injury at HSS. He is a foremost expert in upper extremity conditions and injuries that affect the fingers, hands, wrists, elbows and nerves. He frequently performs surgery to treat complex problems such as torn ligaments, wrist fractures and non-unions. He has special expertise in nerve repair and nerve reconstruction to restore mobility in patients suffering from debilitating conditions such as Parsonage-Turner syndrome and acute flaccid myelitis. In 2020, the FDA approved a total wrist replacement designed by Dr. Wolfe to more closely match the anatomy of a normal wrist.
"We were able to devise different ways of reconstructing the wrist to preserve that midcarpal joint and allow people to have a more complete coupled motion path in the activities that they do."
“Our extensive research into how the wrist moves helped us design a replacement that more closely matches the anatomy and motion of a normal wrist. This should allow for more natural motion and increased durability..."
A New York City orthopedic surgeon, using a complex and innovative technique, has successfully restored muscular function to young patients who have a devastating neurological illness that resembles polio.
Title
Cited By
Year
Orthopedic surgeons at Hospital for Special Surgery performed successful microsurgery to repair damaged nerves and restore muscle strength and movement to patients experiencing paralysis from Parsonage-Turner Syndrome (PTS).
27-Oct-2020 04:20:08 PM EDT
The FDA has approved a new total wrist replacement device for people seeking relief from painful arthritis. The design is the culmination of three decades of award-winning research by Scott Wolfe, MD, a hand surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), and Joseph J. Crisco, III, PhD, director of the Bioengineering Laboratory at Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital.
25-Mar-2020 08:20:41 AM EDT
A new surgical procedure to repair a common wrist wrist injury is showing promise in relieving pain and restoring function, and in lowering the risk of progressive arthritis. The surgery is performed to repair a torn repair torn scapholunate ligament.
14-Feb-2020 05:10:08 PM EST
"We believe the new wrist replacement, known as the KinematX Total Wrist Implant, has advantages over traditional implants. Our extensive research into how the wrist moves helped us design a replacement that more closely matches the anatomy and motion of a normal wrist. This should allow for more natural motion and increased durability compared to currently available implants."