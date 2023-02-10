A Boston-area resident, Anderson-Haynes is the founder and owner of a private practice specializing in holistic health and wellness for females. She’s certified in adult weight management, a certified personal trainer and a certified diabetes care and education specialist. She graduated from the University of Florida and Andrews University.
“Cook more plant-based meals; purchase foods with minimal packaging; find creative ways to use leftovers rather than tossing them; buy foods in season and shop locally when possible.” "If you plan to become pregnant, your body will need adequate amounts of the B-vitamin folate, or another form of it called folic acid, which helps prevent neural tube birth defects such as spina bifida."