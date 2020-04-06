Timothy G. Murray, MD, MBA, is the President of the Foundation of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), the Immediate Past President of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) and the Founding Director/CEO of Ocular Oncology and Retina of Miami Florida (MOOR). After 21 years at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Dr. Murray is Professor Emeritus of Ophthalmology and Radiation Oncology, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Murray’s primary focus is in ocular oncology and retinal disease. He has been involved in the evaluation of novel treatment approaches for ocular melanoma, retinoblastoma, vascular tumors and has utilized basic and translational laboratory studies to enhance understanding of the molecular and pathogenetic mechanisms for tumor development. Dr. Murray’s interest in new evaluation and treatment technologies has been pivotal in the marked advancements in melanoma and retinoblastoma management in the United States and internationally. A graduate of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in the combined BA/MD program, Dr. Murray completed his residency and chief residency at the University of California, San Francisco and fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery at the Eye Institute, Medical College of Wisconsin. He graduated with a Masters in Business Administration with Health Care focus in 2005. Dr. Murray has published over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters in the field of vitreoretinal surgery and ocular oncology. He has been recognized with Honor and Senior Honor awards by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), the Retina Society, the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), and the International Society of Ocular Oncologists (ISOO). He is active on multiple editorial boards and as an active editor and peer reviewer for Lasers in Medicine, Retina, Ophthalmology, Archives of Ophthalmology, Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Retinal Physician and Retina Today. Dr. Murray is recognized in Top Doctors in America, Top Doctors in Florida, and Top Cancer Doctors in America. He is an Associate Examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology, Executive Committee member of the Retina Society, and a member of the Macula Society, Club Jules Gonin and a Fellow of ARVO and ABO.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Acute endophthalmitis following intravitreal triamcinolone acetonide injection
|
581
|
2003
|
Factors associated with reduced visual acuity during long-term follow-up of patients with idiopathic central serous chorioretinopathy
|
365
|
2002
|
The COMS randomized trial of iodine 125 brachytherapy for choroidal melanoma: IV. Local treatment failure and enucleation in the first 5 years after brachytherapy. COMS report …
|
294
|
2002
|
Treatment outcomes in a 10-year study of endogenous fungal endophthalmitis
|
260
|
1997
|
Acute-onset endophthalmitis after clear corneal cataract surgery (1996–2005): clinical features, causative organisms, and visual acuity outcomes
|
201
|
2008
|
ENDOPHTHALMITIS AFTER INTRAVITREAL ANTI–VASCULAR ENDOTHELIAL GROWTH FACTOR ANTAGONISTS: A Six-Year Experience at a University Referral Center
|
184
|
2011
|
Traumatic macular hole: observations, pathogenesis, and results of vitrectomy surgery
|
166
|
2001
|
Endophthalmitis after pars plana vitrectomy
|
158
|
1995
|
Off-label use of intravitreal bevacizumab (Avastin) for salvage treatment in progressive threshold retinopathy of prematurity
|
157
|
2008
|
Elevated intraocular pressure and hypotony following silicone oil retinal tamponade for complex retinal detachment: incidence and risk factors
|
155
|
1999
|
Endogenous Aspergillus endophthalmitis: clinical features and treatment outcomes
|
151
|
1998
|
Intraorbital implants after enucleation and their complications: a 10-year review
|
149
|
1998
|
Retained lens fragments after phacoemulsification
|
149
|
1994
|
Endophthalmitis caused by Mycobacterium chelonae abscessus after intravitreal infection of triamcinolone
|
137
|
2003
|
Evaluation of chemoprophylaxis in patients with unilateral retinoblastoma with high-risk features on histopathologic examination
|
132
|
2001
|
Clinical features and outcomes of pars plana vitrectomy in patients with retained lens fragments
|
117
|
2003
|
Incidence of thromboembolic stroke and of major bleeding in patients with atrial fibrillation and chronic kidney disease treated with and without warfarin
|
115
|
2009
|
Pars plana vitrectomy with internal limiting membrane peeling for diabetic macular edema
|
115
|
2008
|
Emerging ciprofloxacin-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
|
115
|
1999
|
Quality of life after iodine 125 brachytherapy vs enucleation for choroidal melanoma: 5-year results from the Collaborative Ocular Melanoma Study: COMS QOLS Report No. 3.
|
105
|
2006
Less than twenty years ago, most people diagnosed with advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD) were destined to become legally blind. Today, advances in the diagnosis and treatment of AMD made possible by retina specialists allow many patients with advanced AMD to keep reading, driving and enjoying their independence.
26-Jan-2021 11:15:31 AM EST
For many people, the new year means making New Year’s resolutions to improve health and wellness, such as losing weight or getting more sleep. Habits that help support retina health should be top priorities as well, according to the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS).
10-Dec-2020 08:05:13 AM EST
The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) today announced the launch of a new audio and video podcast series providing consumers with critical information about the signs, symptoms and risk factors of retina disease and the importance of seeing a retina specialist for specialized care.
29-Sep-2020 01:05:24 PM EDT
During September’s Healthy Aging Month, America’s retina specialists urge the public to learn the signs and symptoms of retinal conditions that are more common with age, adopt healthy habits that protect sight, and seek care immediately if they experience sudden changes in vision rather than delaying care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could lead to vision loss.
08-Sep-2020 10:10:39 AM EDT
Americans in many states across the country have been ordered to stay at home or shelter in place, mitigation efforts sorely needed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But orders that encourage social distancing do not prohibit patients from essential medical visits, such as seeing a retina specialist for treatments that can preserve vision. People with retinal conditions and those experiencing new signs of a retinal disease, such as loss of vision or flashers or floaters, should contact their retina specialist to determine the best course of action.
06-Apr-2020 11:20:57 AM EDT
For two decades, our laboratory used animal models to enhance the treatment of children with life- and vision-threatening malignancies. Our patients have moved from a cancer with an almost 100% mortality rate to, with current therapies, tumor survival in almost 99% of patients.