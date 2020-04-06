Timothy G. Murray, MD, MBA, is the President of the Foundation of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), the Immediate Past President of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) and the Founding Director/CEO of Ocular Oncology and Retina of Miami Florida (MOOR). After 21 years at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Dr. Murray is Professor Emeritus of Ophthalmology and Radiation Oncology, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Murray’s primary focus is in ocular oncology and retinal disease. He has been involved in the evaluation of novel treatment approaches for ocular melanoma, retinoblastoma, vascular tumors and has utilized basic and translational laboratory studies to enhance understanding of the molecular and pathogenetic mechanisms for tumor development. Dr. Murray’s interest in new evaluation and treatment technologies has been pivotal in the marked advancements in melanoma and retinoblastoma management in the United States and internationally. A graduate of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in the combined BA/MD program, Dr. Murray completed his residency and chief residency at the University of California, San Francisco and fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery at the Eye Institute, Medical College of Wisconsin. He graduated with a Masters in Business Administration with Health Care focus in 2005. Dr. Murray has published over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters in the field of vitreoretinal surgery and ocular oncology. He has been recognized with Honor and Senior Honor awards by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), the Retina Society, the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), and the International Society of Ocular Oncologists (ISOO). He is active on multiple editorial boards and as an active editor and peer reviewer for Lasers in Medicine, Retina, Ophthalmology, Archives of Ophthalmology, Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Retinal Physician and Retina Today. Dr. Murray is recognized in Top Doctors in America, Top Doctors in Florida, and Top Cancer Doctors in America. He is an Associate Examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology, Executive Committee member of the Retina Society, and a member of the Macula Society, Club Jules Gonin and a Fellow of ARVO and ABO.