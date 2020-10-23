Tracy R. G. Gladstone, Ph.D., is an associate director and senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women as well as the inaugural director of the Robert S. and Grace W. Stone Primary Prevention Initiatives, which aims to research, develop, and evaluate programs to prevent the onset of depression and other mental health concerns in children and adolescents. She is also an assistant in psychology at Boston Children’s Hospital, an instructor at Harvard Medical School, and a research scientist at Judge Baker Children’s Center. At the Wellesley Centers for Women, Gladstone is evaluating an internet-based depression prevention intervention for at-risk adolescents in a multi-site, federally funded trial. As a senior member of the Baer Prevention Initiatives Dissemination Program at Boston Children’s Hospital, she is working on developing and disseminating web-based educational resources for clinicians and for parents who are concerned about depression. She has served as a senior member of the Preventive Intervention Project research team at Judge Baker Children’s Center, which compares two family-based prevention programs for early adolescents at risk for depression because they have a parent with a depressive disorder. She also has developed and piloted a cognitive-behavioral group intervention for women who are recovering from fistula repair surgery in Ethiopia. Gladstone holds a health service provider psychologist license in Massachusetts and has been trained in evidence-based clinical prevention and intervention protocols. She has conducted prevention-oriented work with children and families, and she has served as a clinical supervisor for researchers working with depressed families, as well as for clinical trainees. She has co-authored a number of peer-reviewed manuscripts reporting the results of her research endeavors and has taken an active role in teaching about depression, prevention, and intervention in local, national, and international settings.