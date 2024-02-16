I have spent the last 23 years working with Elite Sport, some of the World's best wellness resorts, done a few TV shows, including the popular Biggest Loser and a cooking show alongside legendary Masterchef Paul Bocuse. Most of my career has been spent working with athletes, spas, resorts, restaurants, television and contract catering developing recipes, menus and as part of a multi-disciplinary team.



I would like to use my global experience and skills in culinary nutrition and fitness to help future employers- either as a consultant or full time.



Specialties: healthy cooking, weight loss programs, improving athletic performance, spa cuisine