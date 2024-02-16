I have spent the last 23 years working with Elite Sport, some of the World's best wellness resorts, done a few TV shows, including the popular Biggest Loser and a cooking show alongside legendary Masterchef Paul Bocuse. Most of my career has been spent working with athletes, spas, resorts, restaurants, television and contract catering developing recipes, menus and as part of a multi-disciplinary team.
I would like to use my global experience and skills in culinary nutrition and fitness to help future employers- either as a consultant or full time.
Specialties: healthy cooking, weight loss programs, improving athletic performance, spa cuisine
Varun Shivdasani, Performance Chef at Loughborough University's Elite Athlete Centre, discusses how he prepares nutritious meals on a budget, the importance of making cooking a family-friendly activity, and the future of precision nutrition.
Time Stamps:
00:00 - 03:53 - Introduction to guest, the topic and background
03:54 - 05:56 - An average week as a performance chef
05:57 - 10:09 - Performance and nutrition
10:10 - 11:52 - Setting the menu
11:53 - 16:53 - Do you need a large budget for a balanced meal?
16:54 - 26:29 - Tips for eating well
26:30 - 30:56 - Precision nutrition
30:57 - 34:05 - What’s next in the world of food prep?
34:07 - 36.54 - Outro
