William Ramos, Ph.D.

William Ramos, Ph.D.

Indiana University

Director, Aquatics Institute; Associate Professor

Expertise: AquaticsSwimmingdrowning prevention Water SafetyPhysical Activityrecreational sportsyouth development Pool Safetybeach safety

William D. Ramos is an associate professor in the IU School of Public Health-Bloomington's Department of Health & Wellness Design, as well as the director of the Aquatics Institute at IU Bloomington. He is also a member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council, ZAC Foundation and U.S. National Water Safety Action Planning Committee.

His research agenda focuses on how engaging with aquatic environments impacts the human experience and ultimately quality of life through examining factors, including drowning prevention, water safety, management and service delivery, physical activity, recreational water illnesses, and general affordance/access issues.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Loneliness, HIV-related stigma, and condom use among a predominantly rural sample of HIV-positive men who have sex with men (MSM)

80

2015

Toward defining water competency: an American red cross definition

47

2015

Bystander CPR is associated with improved neurologically favourable survival in cardiac arrest following drowning

41

2017

Experiences of HIV-positive gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men residing in relatively rural areas

27

2015

To Travel or to Compete? Motivations of Masters Swimmers

25

2008

Beliefs about using an outdoor pool: Understanding perceptions of place in the context of a recreational environment to improve health

20

2015

Primary and secondary drowning interventions: The American Red Cross circle of drowning prevention and chain of drowning survival

17

2015

On the 25th Anniversary of the ADA: How Inclusive Are Campus Recreation Programs?

11

2016

A narrative investigation into dimensions of experience at an outdoor aquatic facility: A pool is more than a place to swim

7

2014

A Reasoned Action Approach Assessment of Instructional Youth Swim Safety Messaging

5

2017

Motivational differences of swimming participants in the campus environment

5

2016

Indoor waterpark: an examination of physical activity levels and use patterns of youth participants

5

2013

Physical activity levels and pattern of use for youth participants at a traditional aquatic venue

2

2017

Examining Problem-Based Learning in a Recreation and Sport Law Learning Context

1

2017

Youth Enrichment through Sport: The YES Ghana Model

1

2017

Prevalence of Inadequate Hydration Levels in Aquatic Safety Personnel: A Pilot Study

1

2015

Patterns of use and physical activity levels of youth participants at an indoor waterpark

0

2012

To Travel or to Compete: Motivations of Masters Swimmers

0

2008

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.30035

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business