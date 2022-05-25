William D. Ramos is an associate professor in the IU School of Public Health-Bloomington's Department of Health & Wellness Design, as well as the director of the Aquatics Institute at IU Bloomington. He is also a member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council, ZAC Foundation and U.S. National Water Safety Action Planning Committee. His research agenda focuses on how engaging with aquatic environments impacts the human experience and ultimately quality of life through examining factors, including drowning prevention, water safety, management and service delivery, physical activity, recreational water illnesses, and general affordance/access issues.