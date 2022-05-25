William D. Ramos is an associate professor in the IU School of Public Health-Bloomington's Department of Health & Wellness Design, as well as the director of the Aquatics Institute at IU Bloomington. He is also a member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council, ZAC Foundation and U.S. National Water Safety Action Planning Committee. His research agenda focuses on how engaging with aquatic environments impacts the human experience and ultimately quality of life through examining factors, including drowning prevention, water safety, management and service delivery, physical activity, recreational water illnesses, and general affordance/access issues.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Loneliness, HIV-related stigma, and condom use among a predominantly rural sample of HIV-positive men who have sex with men (MSM)
|
80
|
2015
|
Toward defining water competency: an American red cross definition
|
47
|
2015
|
Bystander CPR is associated with improved neurologically favourable survival in cardiac arrest following drowning
|
41
|
2017
|
Experiences of HIV-positive gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men residing in relatively rural areas
|
27
|
2015
|
To Travel or to Compete? Motivations of Masters Swimmers
|
25
|
2008
|
Beliefs about using an outdoor pool: Understanding perceptions of place in the context of a recreational environment to improve health
|
20
|
2015
|
Primary and secondary drowning interventions: The American Red Cross circle of drowning prevention and chain of drowning survival
|
17
|
2015
|
On the 25th Anniversary of the ADA: How Inclusive Are Campus Recreation Programs?
|
11
|
2016
|
A narrative investigation into dimensions of experience at an outdoor aquatic facility: A pool is more than a place to swim
|
7
|
2014
|
A Reasoned Action Approach Assessment of Instructional Youth Swim Safety Messaging
|
5
|
2017
|
Motivational differences of swimming participants in the campus environment
|
5
|
2016
|
Indoor waterpark: an examination of physical activity levels and use patterns of youth participants
|
5
|
2013
|
Physical activity levels and pattern of use for youth participants at a traditional aquatic venue
|
2
|
2017
|
Examining Problem-Based Learning in a Recreation and Sport Law Learning Context
|
1
|
2017
|
Youth Enrichment through Sport: The YES Ghana Model
|
1
|
2017
|
Prevalence of Inadequate Hydration Levels in Aquatic Safety Personnel: A Pilot Study
|
1
|
2015
|
Patterns of use and physical activity levels of youth participants at an indoor waterpark
|
0
|
2012
|
